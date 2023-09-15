Newsnews
News

Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports

Written by: Enid Joyner | Published: 15 September 2023
meta-denies-plans-for-ads-on-whatsapp-conflicting-with-media-reports
News

Meta, the social giant formerly known as Facebook, has responded to a recent media report claiming that it is considering introducing ads on the popular messaging app WhatsApp. The Financial Times published an article suggesting that certain teams within Meta had been exploring the possibility of displaying ads within lists of conversations on the WhatsApp home screen. However, in a statement, WhatsApp vehemently denied these claims, stating that it is neither testing nor working on such a feature, nor does it have any plans to do so in the future.

Key Takeaway

Meta has denied reports of its intention to introduce ads on WhatsApp, contrary to media speculation. The company is focused on monetization efforts through WhatsApp Business and payment services, aiming to serve the app’s massive user base of over 2 billion people.

Dispelling Speculation on WhatsApp Ads

Industry analysts have long speculated that Meta would eventually introduce ads on WhatsApp, given its vast user base of over 2 billion people worldwide. While Meta’s other acquisition, Instagram, has made strides in monetization, WhatsApp has thus far relied on its WhatsApp Business offering to generate revenue. WhatsApp Business, which caters to merchants and requires payment for certain services, has already garnered over 200 million monthly active users.

It is also worth noting that Meta is enabling peer-to-peer and customer-to-merchant payments in key markets such as India, Brazil, and Singapore.

In a recent note to clients, analysts at AllianceBernstein remarked, “With WhatsApp Business reaching 200 million monthly active users and ongoing trials of GenAI customer service tools, Meta appears to be taking steps towards monetizing its 2 billion-plus active WhatsApp users. Click to Message has already achieved a revenue run rate of over 10 billion, all while accustomed users and businesses are being encouraged to interact within the WhatsApp platform.”

As the debate surrounding WhatsApp ads continues, Meta’s denial of these plans will undoubtedly fuel further speculation about the social conglomerate’s future monetization strategies for WhatsApp.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Funding Boosts Revel’s Car Subscription Service To Expand
News

New Funding Boosts Revel’s Car Subscription Service To Expand

by Hermine Tomlin | 15 September 2023
Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports
News

Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023
California’s Right To Repair Bill Set To Become Law
News

California’s Right To Repair Bill Set To Become Law

by Melany Malave | 15 September 2023
Bose Unveils Upgraded QuietComfort Line: Introducing The QuietComfort Ultra
News

Bose Unveils Upgraded QuietComfort Line: Introducing The QuietComfort Ultra

by Roobbie Chartier | 15 September 2023
Verkor Secures $2.1 Billion To Build Gigafactory And Accelerate EV Battery Production
News

Verkor Secures $2.1 Billion To Build Gigafactory And Accelerate EV Battery Production

by Tracee Foote | 15 September 2023
Oracle Partners With Microsoft Azure To Bring Database Infrastructure To The Cloud
News

Oracle Partners With Microsoft Azure To Bring Database Infrastructure To The Cloud

by Cindee Hilton | 15 September 2023
Rivian CEO Plans To Make EVs Cheaper By Upgrading Computer Systems
News

Rivian CEO Plans To Make EVs Cheaper By Upgrading Computer Systems

by Pierrette Brownlee | 15 September 2023
Circle Expands Asia Focus, SEC Charges Mila Kunis And Stoner Cats, Telegram Adds Crypto Wallet
News

Circle Expands Asia Focus, SEC Charges Mila Kunis And Stoner Cats, Telegram Adds Crypto Wallet

by Lisetta Wentzel | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports
News

Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023
New Funding Boosts Revel’s Car Subscription Service To Expand
News

New Funding Boosts Revel’s Car Subscription Service To Expand

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023
Bose Unveils Upgraded QuietComfort Line: Introducing The QuietComfort Ultra
News

Bose Unveils Upgraded QuietComfort Line: Introducing The QuietComfort Ultra

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023
California’s Right To Repair Bill Set To Become Law
News

California’s Right To Repair Bill Set To Become Law

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023
13 Amazing Sleep Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Sleep Monitor for 2023

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023
14 Best Blood Ketone Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Blood Ketone Monitor for 2023

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023
13 Amazing Baby Monitor Audio for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Baby Monitor Audio for 2023

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023
10 Amazing 27 Inch Gaming Monitor for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing 27 Inch Gaming Monitor for 2023

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023