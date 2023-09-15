Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports

Meta, the social giant formerly known as Facebook, has responded to a recent media report claiming that it is considering introducing ads on the popular messaging app WhatsApp. The Financial Times published an article suggesting that certain teams within Meta had been exploring the possibility of displaying ads within lists of conversations on the WhatsApp home screen. However, in a statement, WhatsApp vehemently denied these claims, stating that it is neither testing nor working on such a feature, nor does it have any plans to do so in the future.

Key Takeaway Meta has denied reports of its intention to introduce ads on WhatsApp, contrary to media speculation. The company is focused on monetization efforts through WhatsApp Business and payment services, aiming to serve the app’s massive user base of over 2 billion people.

Dispelling Speculation on WhatsApp Ads

Industry analysts have long speculated that Meta would eventually introduce ads on WhatsApp, given its vast user base of over 2 billion people worldwide. While Meta’s other acquisition, Instagram, has made strides in monetization, WhatsApp has thus far relied on its WhatsApp Business offering to generate revenue. WhatsApp Business, which caters to merchants and requires payment for certain services, has already garnered over 200 million monthly active users.

It is also worth noting that Meta is enabling peer-to-peer and customer-to-merchant payments in key markets such as India, Brazil, and Singapore.

In a recent note to clients, analysts at AllianceBernstein remarked, “With WhatsApp Business reaching 200 million monthly active users and ongoing trials of GenAI customer service tools, Meta appears to be taking steps towards monetizing its 2 billion-plus active WhatsApp users. Click to Message has already achieved a revenue run rate of over 10 billion, all while accustomed users and businesses are being encouraged to interact within the WhatsApp platform.”

As the debate surrounding WhatsApp ads continues, Meta’s denial of these plans will undoubtedly fuel further speculation about the social conglomerate’s future monetization strategies for WhatsApp.