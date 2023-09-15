Newsnews
Bose Unveils Upgraded QuietComfort Line: Introducing The QuietComfort Ultra

Written by: Roobbie Chartier | Published: 15 September 2023
Bose, the renowned audio technology company, has recently announced its latest addition to the QuietComfort line with the introduction of the QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the QuietComfort 700, this new release promises improved sound quality, enhanced noise cancellation capabilities, and an affordable price tag of $430, offering a competitive option in the market.

Competition and Pricing

Positioned against industry giants such as Sony and Apple, Bose aims to capture the attention of audio enthusiasts with its latest offering. Priced at $20 more than Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra provides similar features at a more accessible price point. The Ultra headphones also offer a more budget-friendly alternative to Apple’s AirPods Max, retailing at just $549.

In addition to the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, Bose has also refreshed its earbud range. The new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer the same advanced features as their over-ear counterparts, with a price tag of $299. This places them in direct competition with Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds and positions them $50 above the latest generation of AirPods Pro from Apple.

Bose’s Established Reputation

Bose has long been recognized as a leader in the over-ear headphone market, with its QuietComfort range becoming synonymous with comfort and quality. The QuietComfort Ultra headphones aim to build upon this legacy with their upgraded design and improved sound tuning through the CustomTune feature.

Meanwhile, the popular QuietComfort 45 headphones have also received an upgrade, shedding the numbered nomenclature in favor of a simpler branding approach. Priced at $350, they offer a more affordable option for consumers while maintaining the excellent audio experience Bose is known for.

A Competitive Earbuds Market

While the over-ear space has been Bose’s stronghold, the earbuds market presents a more challenging landscape. Competing with smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung, Bose faces stiff competition. However, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds aim to make their mark, offering up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. For users looking for added convenience, a wireless charging case is available as a separate option.

