Newsnews
News

WhatsApp’s Head, Will Cathcart, Open To Introducing Ads In Status

Written by: Rivi Surratt | Published: 8 November 2023
whatsapps-head-will-cathcart-open-to-introducing-ads-in-status
News

In a recent interview with Brazilian media, WhatsApp’s head, Will Cathcart, addressed the possibility of introducing ads in the popular chat app. While dismissing the idea of showing ads in the main inbox, Cathcart stated that ads could potentially appear in other areas such as Status, the app’s Stories-like feature, and channels.

Key Takeaway

WhatsApp’s head, Will Cathcart, has clarified that while the app has no plans to introduce ads in the main inbox, there is a possibility of ads being featured in Status and channels. WhatsApp has yet to implement any such ads, and no tests are currently being conducted. The chat app continues to rely on business messaging and click-to-WhatsApp ads on other platforms for revenue.

“The reason I qualified the answer is that there could be ads in other places—channels or status. For example, channels might charge people to subscribe, they might be exclusive to paid members or the owners might want to promote the channel. But, no, we won’t put ads in your inbox,” explained Cathcart, emphasizing that the main inbox will remain ad-free.

Status and Channel Ads: A Possibility, but No Implementation Yet

This is not the first time that ads in Status have been mentioned. Although WhatsApp had discussed the possibility of putting ads in Status a few years ago, the feature was never rolled out. While Cathcart did mention it as a potential avenue for ads, there has been no confirmation of any concrete plans or testing related to Status ads. A Meta spokesperson did confirm that there are currently no tests being conducted in any country.

Additionally, when WhatsApp launched its broadcast feature Channels earlier this year, the company indicated an interest in exploring promotional tools within the Channels directory. However, Meta has not provided any specific details regarding when or if ads will eventually be introduced in either Status or Channels.

WhatsApp’s Revenue Sources

Up to this point, WhatsApp has relied on its business messaging services and click-to-WhatsApp ads on platforms like Facebook for generating revenue. With over 2 billion users worldwide, the chat app has opted for a different approach to monetization, steering clear of ads in the main inbox and keeping the focus on improving user experience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Use Whatsapp On Android
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Whatsapp On Android

by Loutitia Hagan | 23 August 2023
WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android
News

WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android

by Polly Roldan | 19 October 2023
How to Connect and Use WhatsApp Web [Mac & Windows]
HOW TO

How to Connect and Use WhatsApp Web [Mac & Windows]

by Juliet | 11 September 2020
How To Download Whatsapp
HOW TO

How To Download Whatsapp

by Druci Rook | 29 September 2023
How To Download Images From Whatsapp
HOW TO

How To Download Images From Whatsapp

by Belvia Barta | 27 September 2023
How To Download Whatsapp On Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Download Whatsapp On Tablet

by Dalia Almaguer | 9 October 2023
How Long Does It Take Once You Facebook Pay
AI

How Long Does It Take Once You Facebook Pay

by Aggy Birmingham | 20 September 2023
Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports
News

Meta Denies Plans For Ads On WhatsApp, Conflicting With Media Reports

by Enid Joyner | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

New AI-Powered Workspace, Fabric, Revolutionizes Personal Productivity
News

New AI-Powered Workspace, Fabric, Revolutionizes Personal Productivity

by Rivi Surratt | 8 November 2023
Microsoft Collaborates With Venture Capital Firms To Provide Startups With Free Access To AI Chips
News

Microsoft Collaborates With Venture Capital Firms To Provide Startups With Free Access To AI Chips

by Rivi Surratt | 8 November 2023
LG’s IT Arm Taps Tiger Global-Backed QuickNode For Web3 Pursuit
News

LG’s IT Arm Taps Tiger Global-Backed QuickNode For Web3 Pursuit

by Rivi Surratt | 8 November 2023
WhatsApp’s Head, Will Cathcart, Open To Introducing Ads In Status
News

WhatsApp’s Head, Will Cathcart, Open To Introducing Ads In Status

by Rivi Surratt | 8 November 2023
New Safety Feature: Waze Alerts Drivers Of Roads With Crash History
News

New Safety Feature: Waze Alerts Drivers Of Roads With Crash History

by Rivi Surratt | 8 November 2023
May Mobility Gains Momentum In Autonomous Vehicle Market
News

May Mobility Gains Momentum In Autonomous Vehicle Market

by Rivi Surratt | 8 November 2023
Unlocking Success: 3 Essential Go-to-Market Tactics For Enterprise Founders
News

Unlocking Success: 3 Essential Go-to-Market Tactics For Enterprise Founders

by Rivi Surratt | 8 November 2023
WeWork’s Bankruptcy Serves As Proof That Its Business Model Never Actually Worked
News

WeWork’s Bankruptcy Serves As Proof That Its Business Model Never Actually Worked

by Rivi Surratt | 8 November 2023