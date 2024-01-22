meta-to-allow-eu-users-to-deny-cross-site-tracking-as-digital-markets-act-bites

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has revealed its plans to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union. The DMA, which targets the abusive behaviors of Big Tech, applies to six major tech companies, including Meta.

Key Takeaway Meta will provide EU users with the ability to block cross-site tracking and data combination, in response to the Digital Markets Act.

What is the Digital Markets Act (DMA)?

The DMA imposes restrictions on how “gatekeeper” companies, such as Meta, can operate. It specifically limits their ability to process user data for advertising without obtaining consent. The deadline for compliance with the DMA is March 7, 2024.

What Changes Will Meta Implement?

Meta has announced that it will soon start sending notifications to users in the EU, offering them more control over how their data is used. This includes the option to block Meta from combining data on their use of Facebook and Instagram.

Impact on Users

Users of Meta’s social networks will be able to separate their accounts, preventing the combination of their data. However, this choice may come with limitations, such as the inability to use certain features or services.

Challenges and Compliance

Meta’s approach to offering choices, including a “pay for privacy” option, is already being scrutinized under the DMA and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The company may face further challenges from EU privacy advocates and regulators.

Enforcement and Consequences

Under the DMA, breaches can result in significant fines, compelling companies like Meta to carefully navigate compliance. The European Commission will play a crucial role in enforcing the DMA and ensuring that user consent meets the required standards.

Meta’s response to the DMA reflects the evolving landscape of digital competition law in the EU, with the company making adjustments to its practices to align with regulatory requirements.