Newsnews
News

Yelp Unveils Enhanced Feed And AI-Powered Business Summaries In Latest Update

Written by: Priscilla Conard | Published: 30 January 2024
yelp-unveils-enhanced-feed-and-ai-powered-business-summaries-in-latest-update
News

Yelp has recently announced its winter release, introducing a range of new features aimed at improving user experience. The update includes a visually enhanced feed, AI-powered business summaries, and enhanced privacy features when contacting businesses.

Key Takeaway

Yelp’s latest update introduces a visually enhanced feed, AI-powered business summaries, and improved privacy features, aiming to provide users with a more engaging and streamlined experience when discovering and interacting with businesses.

Feed and Discovery Updates

The latest update brings a more visually engaging feed to the Yelp platform, with a focus on visual content including collections from Yelp Elites and videos posted by businesses. This update is currently available on iOS, with an Android rollout planned in the near future. Users can expect to see more visual content, including 12-second video reviews, as part of the revamped feed.

Yelp is also introducing a new search experience for the iOS app, providing users with popular searches, recent searches, and recently viewed businesses before they even begin typing a query. Search results will now feature an image-forward experience, showcasing relevant images from listings, along with “People also search for” and “Popular Dishes Nearby” carousels for improved discoverability.

Furthermore, Yelp has enhanced its AI-powered review highlights feature, allowing for improved matching of user queries and providing a summary of a business based on recent user reviews.

Review-Related Updates

Yelp is rolling out new badges for reviews and interactive review topic categories to help users get started with their reviews. These badges will be displayed alongside a user’s review, indicating their passion for a particular category.

Updates to Services Experience

In an effort to better connect users with service professionals, Yelp has introduced a new form that prompts users to answer questions about their service needs. Additionally, users can now send photos and videos to service professionals, streamlining the communication process.

Yelp has also addressed privacy concerns by implementing a temporary masked number, in partnership with Twilio, to connect users with businesses. This feature aims to prevent businesses from contacting users after a project is complete. Users also have the option to directly text businesses without having to open the Yelp app.

Furthermore, Yelp has expanded its “Yelp Guaranteed” program, offering users up to $2,500 in money-back guarantee if a project goes wrong. The company has also introduced the ability to send quick replies to businesses and archive projects.

Business-Focused Updates

For businesses, Yelp is introducing a revamped home page, an improved onboarding experience, new budget recommendations for ad-sends, and the option to schedule consultations with Yelp advertising representatives.

Financial Outlook

Yelp, which is set to announce its new earnings on February 8, reported a net revenue of $345 million for Q3 2023. The company also raised its annual revenue outlook for 2023 from $1.332 billion to $1.337 billion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Apps Are Available On A LG Smart TV?
TECHNOLOGY

What Apps Are Available On A LG Smart TV?

by Selle Hurley | 24 October 2023
Where To Get Datasets For Machine Learning
FINTECH

Where To Get Datasets For Machine Learning

by Patrizia Pray | 17 November 2023
New AI-Powered Tools Enhance User Experience On LinkedIn
News

New AI-Powered Tools Enhance User Experience On LinkedIn

by Stormy Sigler | 2 November 2023
Meta Launches Generative AI Features For Advertisers To Enhance Creativity And Efficiency
News

Meta Launches Generative AI Features For Advertisers To Enhance Creativity And Efficiency

by Stacie Oshea | 5 October 2023
New Shipping Fees On Amazon And Other Tech News
News

New Shipping Fees On Amazon And Other Tech News

by Winne Casteel | 3 September 2023
How Do You Use Bixby
TECHNOLOGY

How Do You Use Bixby

by Florri Thatcher | 11 September 2023
Google Introduces Gen-AI To Assist Users In India In Navigating Government Welfare Schemes
News

Google Introduces Gen-AI To Assist Users In India In Navigating Government Welfare Schemes

by Olly Sigmon | 19 October 2023
Cisco Unveils New AI Tools To Enhance Webex Experience
News

Cisco Unveils New AI Tools To Enhance Webex Experience

by Catarina Moua | 26 October 2023

Recent Stories

Using Large Language Models, P0 Saves Enterprises From Code Catastrophes
News

Using Large Language Models, P0 Saves Enterprises From Code Catastrophes

by Priscilla Conard | 30 January 2024
Yelp Unveils Enhanced Feed And AI-Powered Business Summaries In Latest Update
News

Yelp Unveils Enhanced Feed And AI-Powered Business Summaries In Latest Update

by Priscilla Conard | 30 January 2024
Airfocus Secures $7.5M Funding For Project Management Software
News

Airfocus Secures $7.5M Funding For Project Management Software

by Priscilla Conard | 30 January 2024
Leal Secures $5M Investment To Boost AI-driven Customer Engagement For Latin American Merchants
News

Leal Secures $5M Investment To Boost AI-driven Customer Engagement For Latin American Merchants

by Priscilla Conard | 30 January 2024
PadSplit: Revolutionizing Affordable Housing With 10,000+ Units
News

PadSplit: Revolutionizing Affordable Housing With 10,000+ Units

by Priscilla Conard | 30 January 2024
Instagram Threads Surges In Downloads, Enters Top 10; X Falls To No. 36
News

Instagram Threads Surges In Downloads, Enters Top 10; X Falls To No. 36

by Priscilla Conard | 30 January 2024
Studio Launches AI-Powered Online Music School For Musicians, Songwriters, And Producers
News

Studio Launches AI-Powered Online Music School For Musicians, Songwriters, And Producers

by Priscilla Conard | 30 January 2024
Is Clayton Christensen’s Theory Of Disruption Outdated?
News

Is Clayton Christensen’s Theory Of Disruption Outdated?

by Priscilla Conard | 30 January 2024