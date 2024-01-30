Using Large Language Models, P0 Saves Enterprises From Code Catastrophes

Startup p0, named after catastrophic events that can cause a platform to crash, has raised $6.5 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Alchemy Ventures. The company uses large language models to identify safety and security issues in software before it is run in a production environment, without the need for user configuration.

Key Takeaway p0, a startup utilizing large language models, has raised $6.5 million to revolutionize code quality assurance and help developers catch serious issues in code before it is shipped.

p0’s Innovative Solution

p0’s main focus is to help developers catch serious issues in code before it is shipped. The startup uses large language models to identify safety and security issues in software before it is run in a production environment. This includes addressing data integrity, validation failures, speed, and timeouts. Developers can connect their Git code repositories to p0 to utilize its services.

Founding and Vision

p0 was founded in 2022 by Prakash Sanker and Kunal Agarwal. Sanker, who previously worked at companies like Palantir, expressed the company’s vision to fundamentally change the manner in which code quality assurance is done. The founders aim to create a one-click tool that can identify potential code catastrophes before they affect customers, while also shortening software delivery cycles.

Revolutionizing Code Quality Assurance

p0’s founders believe that the quality assurance tools currently used by developers are less precise and require a lot of engagement and ingenuity to discover potential code catastrophes. They emphasize that p0 is able to be part of the development process without slowing it down because it revolves around large language models.