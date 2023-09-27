mistral-ai-releases-its-first-large-language-model-for-free

In a move that promises to shake up the language model landscape, Mistral AI, a French AI startup, has announced the release of its latest model, Mistral 7B. This groundbreaking language model, which the company claims outperforms others of its size, is now available to the public, completely free of charge and without any usage restrictions.

Key Takeaway Mistral AI has released its first large language model, Mistral 7B, offering unparalleled performance and accessibility. This open model, available for free download, can be run locally on any system capable of running large language models. By adopting the Apache 2.0 license, Mistral AI is promoting collaboration and innovation within the AI community, while also paving the way for future advancements in generative AI.

Mistral 7B: A Step Towards Open Generative AI

Mistral 7B represents a significant advancement in large language models, offering similar capabilities as other “small” models at a considerably lower compute cost. It is a testament to Mistral AI’s ambition to support the open generative AI community and bring open models to state-of-the-art performance.

This release marks a new era of accessibility in the language model space. Unlike other models that are only accessible through APIs or remote access, Mistral 7B can be downloaded and run locally, allowing users to harness its power on their own systems. Whether you’re a hobbyist, a Fortune 500 company, or a government organization, as long as you have the necessary resources to run it, Mistral 7B is at your disposal.

Embracing Openness with the Apache 2.0 License

Mistral AI has taken a significant step towards openness by releasing Mistral 7B under the highly permissive Apache 2.0 license. This license grants users the freedom to use, reproduce, and modify the model without any major constraints, as long as proper attribution is given.

By adopting this open approach, Mistral AI aims to foster collaboration and encourage innovation within the AI community. To further facilitate this, the company has created a GitHub repository and Discord channel, providing a platform for users to collaborate, troubleshoot, and exchange ideas.

Looking Towards the Future

Mistral AI’s release of Mistral 7B is just the beginning. The company has plans to offer a commercial product that provides even more extensive access to the model, including white-box solutions that make both weights and code sources available. Additionally, Mistral AI is actively working on hosted solutions and dedicated deployment options for enterprises.

As the AI landscape continues to evolve, Mistral AI’s dedication to open models and state-of-the-art performance sets a new standard. With Mistral 7B leading the way, the possibilities for innovation and breakthroughs in the field of generative AI are limitless.