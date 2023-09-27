Newsnews
DOJ Claims EBay Sold Thousands Of Illegal, Poisonous, And Polluting Products

Written by: Christin Wheaton | Published: 28 September 2023
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has taken legal action against eBay, accusing the online retailer of unlawfully selling and distributing thousands of products that pose a threat to public health and the environment. In a statement released on Wednesday, the DOJ detailed the charges, which include the distribution of restricted and mislabeled pesticides, defeat devices that tamper with vehicle emissions controls, and paint thinners containing methylene chloride.

Key Takeaway

The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against eBay for unlawfully selling and distributing illegal and harmful products. The company is accused of violating environmental regulations and selling items such as defeat devices and mislabeled pesticides. eBay has stated its intention to defend against the lawsuit.

DOJ Allegations of Environmental Violations

The lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice alleges that eBay violated the Clean Air Act and other laws governing toxic substances by engaging in the sale and distribution of prohibited items. Acting on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the DOJ’s claims highlight specific figures indicating eBay’s involvement in the sales. According to the lawsuit, eBay sold, offered for sale, or distributed over 343,000 defeat devices and approximately 23,000 restricted, mislabeled, or banned pesticides.

eBay has responded to the allegations, stating that it intends to vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit. However, the company has not yet provided further information on its practices for monitoring and regulating the types of listings mentioned in the DOJ’s complaint.

