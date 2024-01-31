Newsnews
EBay Fined $59M By Justice Department For Selling Illegal Pill-Counterfeiting Equipment

Written by: Fayina Lum | Published: 1 February 2024
The Justice Department has taken action against eBay for its involvement in the sale of illegal pill-counterfeiting equipment, resulting in a hefty fine of $59 million. The company was found to have facilitated the sale of thousands of devices clearly intended for illegal purposes, including pill presses, molds, stamps, and dyes.

Key Takeaway

eBay has been fined $59 million by the Justice Department for its involvement in the sale of illegal pill-counterfeiting equipment, highlighting the need for stricter compliance with prohibited and restricted items policies.

eBay’s Role in Facilitating Illegal Activities

eBay’s platform was used by buyers to acquire pill presses and related equipment, which are primarily used by drug manufacturers and counterfeiters to produce fake pills. The sale of these items on eBay raised concerns about their potential misuse in contributing to the opioid epidemic in the U.S.

DOJ’s Response and eBay’s Statement

The Justice Department emphasized the real and detrimental impact of easy access to pill-counterfeiting hardware, particularly in the context of the ongoing opioid crisis. eBay, on the other hand, contended that it had taken actions to remove these devices prior to any request from the DOJ or other authorities. However, the settlement with the DOJ indicates that eBay did not adequately record or report sales of the illegal equipment, leading to the substantial fine.


