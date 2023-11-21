New Deal: EBay To Gain $2.2 Billion From Sale Of Adevinta Shares

eBay is set to sell its remaining shares in online classified business Adevinta to private equity firms Permira and Blackstone for $2.2 billion in cash and 20% equity. This deal follows Adevinta’s acquisition of eBay’s classified business in 2020, which left eBay with $2.2 billion in cash and 540 million Adevinta shares. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Originally majority-owned by Norwegian publisher Schibsted, Adevinta now plans to go private. It made the offer to eBay for its remaining shares through a newly created Norwegian LLC called Aurelia Bidco Norway AS.

The proposed deal values eBay’s entire stake in Adevinta at approximately $4.3 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion from the previously reported valuation in September. Adevinta’s shares had surged more than 21% following the leak of the potential bid by Blackstone and Permira.

This is not eBay’s first sale of Adevinta shares. In 2021, the company sold a portion of its stake in the classified ads company for $2.25 billion.

The funds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, and eBay remains committed to returning 125% of its cumulative free cash flow to shareholders through a combination of repurchases and dividends by 2024. After the deal is completed, Permira, Blackstone, and their co-investors will have the option to purchase additional shares from eBay, further reducing its ownership position to approximately 9.99%.

This sale is part of eBay’s broader shift away from its e-commerce ambitions. The company has previously divested its classifieds business, spun out PayPal, and sold its StubHub ticketing business. With classifieds generating only $248 million in revenues compared to eBay’s marketplace, which generated $1.9 billion in the same period, the company is focusing on becoming a large marketplace for various goods, including collectibles and authenticated apparel.

With revenues of $2.5 billion in its latest earnings report, eBay’s non-GAAP net income exceeded analyst expectations.