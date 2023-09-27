Meta’s Quest 3 Bundles 6 Months Of Quest+ Subscription

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is offering an enticing deal for virtual reality enthusiasts. The company’s latest VR headset, the Quest 3, now comes bundled with a free 6-month trial of their popular Quest+ subscription service. This subscription allows users to enjoy two handpicked games from the Quest library each month, giving them a taste of the immersive world of virtual reality.

Quest+ Subscription: A Gateway to Virtual Reality

Meta introduced the Quest+ subscription service in June as a way for owners of Quest devices to dive into the expansive Meta Quest catalog. For $7.99 USD per month or $59.99 per year, subscribers can choose two titles each month and keep them as long as they maintain their subscription. By offering the 512GB model of the Quest 3 with a 6-month free trial of Quest+, Meta is sweetening the deal for VR enthusiasts.

Meta also announced that, starting from October, the Quest+ subscription will grant access to two exciting titles: Onward and Little Cities. These additions further enhance the gaming experience and give subscribers even more reasons to explore the Meta Quest library.

Expanding VR Possibilities

With the inclusion of the Quest+ subscription service, Meta aims to provide users with a wealth of virtual reality experiences that they can enjoy on their new Quest 3 headset. This subscription model not only offers a variety of games to users but also saves them money in the long run. By opting for the annual subscription, VR enthusiasts can save over 37% compared to the monthly plan.

Furthermore, Meta revealed during its Connect event that consumers have spent over $2 billion on apps and games from the Quest store. However, it remains unclear whether this figure includes the revenue generated from Quest+ subscriptions. Nonetheless, this milestone demonstrates the growing popularity and demand for virtual reality experiences.