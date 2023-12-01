Capsule App: Revolutionizing News Curation With AI And Human Editors

Capsule, a Paris-based startup, is set to change the way users consume news by combining AI technology and human editorial curation. Described as the “Spotify for news,” Capsule aims to transform news articles, newsletter snippets, and even social media updates into easily digestible information through its user-friendly app.

A Unique News Reading Experience

The Capsule app offers a unique news reading experience, reminiscent of popular social media platforms like TikTok. Users can scroll through a vertical feed, where headlines are accompanied by eye-catching photos or screenshots of posts from platforms like X and LinkedIn. Tapping on a headline reveals a summary of the news, with the option to read the full article or social post directly on the publisher’s website.

Inspiration and Vision

Capsule was founded by Jérôme Boé, the creator of the short-form video app Snax, and Arthur de Villemand, who previously authored the business-focused newsletter “Magma.” The inspiration behind their new venture was to make quality news more accessible by leveraging a network of curators. In the future, Capsule plans to organize news and information by creating news playlists and offering personalized recommendations.

The Role of AI and Human Editors

Capsule utilizes AI technology to extract essential information and insights from news articles. This distilled content is then enhanced by Capsule’s team of 10 freelancers, who are described as “avid readers with a unique perspective.” They engage in additional research and ensure that the editorial ethos of trend and insight-focused content is maintained. Capsule prioritizes the quality and relevance of the content, rather than relying on metrics such as social shares or likes.

Curated News and Related Stories

Every day, Capsule adds around 20 to 30 selected insights to its app, featuring major news, strong trends, and even weaker signals. The curated news findings undergo verification by the editorial team before being presented to users in a digestible format. AI is also used to curate related news stories, providing users with a more comprehensive reading experience.

Expansive News Sources and Future Plans

Capsule currently taps into over 400 news sources and has no limitations on the sources that may appear in its feed. While the four-person team is currently bootstrapping the startup, a freemium model could be considered in the future, based on user feedback and traction. The Capsule app is presently available for free download on iOS.