Tech News Recap: SBF Trial, Atlassian Acquires Loom, And OpenAI Explores Chip Development

In this edition, we'll dive into the ongoing trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of a disgraced crypto startup. We'll also discuss Atlassian's acquisition of Loom, a popular video messaging service, and OpenAI's exploration of developing its own AI chips.

The SBF Trial: A Closer Look at the Alameda Research Bribery Allegations

One of the most shocking revelations from the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of Alameda Research, was the allegation of bribery. According to former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, the crypto trading firm paid Chinese officials to unlock their trading accounts on OKX and Huobi in China. This bombshell revelation has sent shockwaves through the tech community and raised questions about the integrity of the crypto industry.

Atlassian Acquires Loom: Expanding Its Video Messaging Capabilities

In a major acquisition move, Atlassian announced its purchase of Loom, a video messaging service, for a staggering $975 million. With 25 million customers and over 5 million video conversations per month, Loom has quickly become a popular platform for remote communication. This acquisition will further enhance Atlassian’s collaboration tools and solidify its position as a leader in the workspace productivity market.

OpenAI Ventures into AI Chip Development

In an effort to tackle the chip shortages plaguing the AI industry, OpenAI is reportedly exploring the possibility of developing its own AI chips. The company, known for its advancements in artificial intelligence, has been considering various strategies, including acquiring an AI chip manufacturer or designing the chips in-house. This move could have a significant impact on the AI industry and potentially revolutionize the way AI models are trained.

Google Embraces Passkeys as the Default Sign-In Method

Google recently announced that passkeys will now be the default sign-in method for all users. Passkeys are a more secure alternative to passwords and allow users to sign into their accounts using biometrics or PINs, or with a physical security key. This change aims to enhance user security and combat phishing attacks, making Google accounts more resilient to unauthorized access.

Adobe Enhances Firefly: New Features for Generative AI Image Creation

At its annual conference for creatives, Adobe unveiled upgraded features for its generative AI image creation service, Firefly. The updated Firefly Image 2 Model promises to deliver more realistic renderings of humans, particularly in terms of facial features, skin, body, and hands. This advancement in generative AI technology showcases Adobe’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of digital creativity.

Spotify’s “Superpremium” Service in the Works

Rumors are swirling about Spotify’s upcoming “Superpremium” offering. Uncovered references in the Spotify app’s code hint at a range of features beyond just high-quality audio. The service is rumored to include AI playlist generation tools, advanced mixing capabilities, extended audiobook listening hours, and a personalized offering called “Your Sound Capsule.” This potential expansion of Spotify’s offerings could further solidify its position as the go-to platform for audio content.

California’s New Mandate for Diversity Investing Disclosures

In a progressive move towards increasing diversity in venture capital, California governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that requires VC firms to annually report the diversity of the founders they back. Set to take effect in 2025, this legislation aims to promote transparency and accountability in the VC landscape. This landmark law is the first of its kind in the United States and sets a precedent for promoting diversity in the startup ecosystem.

