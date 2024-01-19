Spotify’s Daylists: The New Astrology Of Music

Spotify’s Daylists have taken the internet by storm, with their quirky and personalized names capturing the attention of music lovers everywhere. These algorithmically-generated playlists change multiple times throughout the day, offering users a unique soundtrack tailored to their listening habits. The recent surge in interest can be attributed to an Instagram story template that has gone viral, prompting users to share their Daylist titles and sparking a wave of social media posts.

Key Takeaway Spotify’s Daylists have become a viral sensation, offering users a personalized musical experience that resonates with the growing interest in astrology and self-discovery. However, the departure of the mastermind behind these hyper-specific playlists has raised questions about the future of Spotify’s algorithmic features.

The Viral Sensation

The Instagram template, created by a user named Amanita, has been widely shared, garnering over 100,000 reposts and driving a nearly 20,000% increase in searches for “daylist” on Spotify. The template positions Daylists as a form of personalized astrology, tapping into the same fascination with self-discovery and identity that has fueled the popularity of traditional astrology among younger generations.

The Appeal of Astrology and Daylists

Astrology has experienced a significant resurgence in recent years, particularly among Gen Z and millennials. The industry is now valued at $12.8 billion and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by 2031. This renewed interest in astrology coincides with a decline in religious affiliation among young people, leading many to seek meaning and connection through alternative avenues such as astrology and personalized digital experiences.

Spotify’s Algorithmic Appeal

Spotify has capitalized on this trend by offering hyper-personalized, algorithmic features such as Spotify Wrapped and Daylists. These features not only help users discover new music but also provide a means of self-expression and introspection. By incorporating elements of divination, such as horoscope playlists and aura readings, Spotify has tapped into the desire for self-discovery and reflection.

The Unfortunate Twist

Despite the success of Daylists and other algorithmic features, the mastermind behind Spotify’s hyper-specific musical genres and moods, Glenn McDonald, was let go by the company in December. McDonald’s work on the expansive musical map and database, EveryNoise, powered many beloved Spotify features. His departure has raised concerns about the future of these features and the impact on the music community.