Newsnews
News

Vans, Supreme Owner VF Corp. Reports Data Breach Affecting 35 Million Customers

Written by: Randi Hayes | Published: 19 January 2024
vans-supreme-owner-vf-corp-reports-data-breach-affecting-35-million-customers
News

VF Corp., the parent company of popular apparel brands Vans, Supreme, and The North Face, disclosed that a cyberattack in December resulted in the theft of personal data belonging to 35.5 million customers. The Denver, Colorado-based company reported the breach in a filing on Thursday, but did not specify the exact nature of the stolen personal data.

Key Takeaway

VF Corp., the parent company of Vans and Supreme, disclosed a data breach affecting 35.5 million customers, with suspected ransomware involvement. The company is working to address the operational impacts and has made significant progress in restoring its IT systems.

Details of the Data Breach

The company’s spokesperson, Colin Wheeler, did not provide further details when contacted for more information. VF Corp. stated that it does not retain sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, bank account details, or payment card information for its consumer businesses. Additionally, there is no evidence to suggest that customer passwords were compromised in the breach.

Impact on Operations

VF Corp. previously mentioned that the cyberattack disrupted its operations by encrypting some IT systems, indicating a potential ransomware attack. The group claiming responsibility for the breach, known as ALPHV (or BlackCat), has ties to ransomware and extortion activities. The company reported experiencing operational disruptions and delays in fulfilling orders at the time of the incident. Although VF Corp. has made progress in restoring its IT systems and resolving the operational impacts, minor residual effects from the cyber incident persist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

15 Best Crt Monitor for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Crt Monitor for 2024

by Nicoline Castorena | 15 September 2023
Hero MotoCorp Boosts Stake In Ather Energy With $66.5 Million Investment
News

Hero MotoCorp Boosts Stake In Ather Energy With $66.5 Million Investment

by Thekla Stegall | 5 September 2023
10 Best Playstation 4 Virtual Reality for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Playstation 4 Virtual Reality for 2024

by Lisabeth Colton | 22 August 2023
Third Point Managing Director’s Testimony At SBF Trial Raises Concerns Of Investor Fraud
News

Third Point Managing Director’s Testimony At SBF Trial Raises Concerns Of Investor Fraud

by Tiffy Man | 20 October 2023
New Privacy Class Action Lawsuit Targets X Corp And MoPub Over Illegal Data Trading
News

New Privacy Class Action Lawsuit Targets X Corp And MoPub Over Illegal Data Trading

by Juieta Fairchild | 14 September 2023
9 Best Modern Warfare Pc for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Modern Warfare Pc for 2024

by Arlee Leon | 13 September 2023
11 Amazing Wireless Backup Camera For Trucks for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Wireless Backup Camera For Trucks for 2024

by Roxi Forest | 26 August 2023
13 Amazing Spotify App For Kindle Fire for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Spotify App For Kindle Fire for 2024

by Carlee Deguzman | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

Spotify’s Daylists: The New Astrology Of Music
News

Spotify’s Daylists: The New Astrology Of Music

by Randi Hayes | 19 January 2024
Vans, Supreme Owner VF Corp. Reports Data Breach Affecting 35 Million Customers
News

Vans, Supreme Owner VF Corp. Reports Data Breach Affecting 35 Million Customers

by Randi Hayes | 19 January 2024
How To Toggle Autocast In Dota 2
GAMING

How To Toggle Autocast In Dota 2

by Randi Hayes | 19 January 2024
What Is The Item Of Earthshaker In Dota
GAMING

What Is The Item Of Earthshaker In Dota

by Randi Hayes | 19 January 2024
Utilizing Sprint Hotspot: Setup And Tips
Tech Setup & Troubleshooting

Utilizing Sprint Hotspot: Setup And Tips

by Randi Hayes | 19 January 2024
Connecting Roku TV To Hotspot: Step-by-Step Guide
Tech Setup & Troubleshooting

Connecting Roku TV To Hotspot: Step-by-Step Guide

by Randi Hayes | 19 January 2024
Phone To TV Hotspot Connection: Quick Steps
Tech Setup & Troubleshooting

Phone To TV Hotspot Connection: Quick Steps

by Randi Hayes | 19 January 2024
Connecting Desktop To Mobile Hotspot: Step-by-Step Guide
Tech Setup & Troubleshooting

Connecting Desktop To Mobile Hotspot: Step-by-Step Guide

by Randi Hayes | 19 January 2024