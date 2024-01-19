Vans, Supreme Owner VF Corp. Reports Data Breach Affecting 35 Million Customers

VF Corp., the parent company of popular apparel brands Vans, Supreme, and The North Face, disclosed that a cyberattack in December resulted in the theft of personal data belonging to 35.5 million customers. The Denver, Colorado-based company reported the breach in a filing on Thursday, but did not specify the exact nature of the stolen personal data.

Details of the Data Breach

The company’s spokesperson, Colin Wheeler, did not provide further details when contacted for more information. VF Corp. stated that it does not retain sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, bank account details, or payment card information for its consumer businesses. Additionally, there is no evidence to suggest that customer passwords were compromised in the breach.

Impact on Operations

VF Corp. previously mentioned that the cyberattack disrupted its operations by encrypting some IT systems, indicating a potential ransomware attack. The group claiming responsibility for the breach, known as ALPHV (or BlackCat), has ties to ransomware and extortion activities. The company reported experiencing operational disruptions and delays in fulfilling orders at the time of the incident. Although VF Corp. has made progress in restoring its IT systems and resolving the operational impacts, minor residual effects from the cyber incident persist.