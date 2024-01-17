Newsnews
Vicarius Secures $30M For AI-Powered Vulnerability Detection Tools

Written by: Muriel Houston | Published: 18 January 2024
If the pitches reaching my inbox are any indication, one of the hot new things in generative AI is “copilots” for cybersecurity. Microsoft has one. Google, too. So does Vicarius, the vulnerability remediation platform — recently, it launched a text-generating AI tool, vuln_GPT, that helps write system breach detection and remediation scripts.

Key Takeaway

Vicarius, a vulnerability remediation platform, has secured a $30 million Series B round to further develop its AI-powered tools and expand its customer base. The company’s innovative approach and rapid growth have attracted significant investor interest, propelling it to the forefront of the cybersecurity industry.

Vicarius’ Impressive Growth and Investor Interest

Vicarius, the vulnerability remediation platform, has caught the attention of investors with its 5x year-over-year growth and a customer base that recently surpassed 400 brands, including PepsiCo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Equinix. This trend following and the company’s rapid growth led to the recent closure of a $30 million Series B round led by Bright Pixel Capital, with participation from AllegisCyber Capital, AlleyCorp, and Strait Capital.

Focus on Advancing Product Roadmap

The substantial funding, which doubled Vicarius’ previous valuation, will be primarily utilized to advance Vicarius’ product roadmap and double the size of its 43-person team. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Michael Assraf, emphasized that the investment will further automate the discovery, prioritization, and remediation workload faced by security and IT teams.

Revolutionizing Cybersecurity Solutions

Vicarius is known for its product-led growth and self-service model, which allows customers to transparently test and find value before making a purchase. The company aims to revolutionize the cybersecurity solution buyer’s paradigm by simplifying the process for potential customers.

Vicarius was founded by Assraf, Yossi Ze’evi, and Roi Cohen, with a focus on building an intelligent permission manager for system-level APIs to address the reuse of “building” blocks by cyber attackers. The company’s offerings include vulnerability analysis, in-memory protection, and access to a community of security vulnerability researchers.

Future Plans and Ambitions

Vicarius has ambitious plans to expand into new markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, while also strengthening its presence in North America and Europe. The company aims to lead AI-based vulnerability remediation at every stage, from detection to proactive remediation, and intends to offer additional features such as educational courses and integration with existing ticketing platforms.

