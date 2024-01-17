Newsnews
Impulse Space Unveils Helios Kick Stage To Open Far Away Orbits

Written by: Gracia Dean | Published: 18 January 2024
Impulse Space has announced the development of a new high-energy kick stage known as Helios, which has the potential to revolutionize the process of reaching geosynchronous orbit (GEO). This innovative technology could significantly reduce the cost and time required to transport payloads to far away orbits.

Key Takeaway

Impulse Space’s Helios kick stage has the potential to revolutionize space transportation by significantly reducing the cost and time required to transport payloads to far away orbits, opening up new possibilities for space exploration and commercial activities.

Revolutionizing Space Transportation

Traditionally, spacecraft are launched to low Earth orbit (LEO), which is within 2,000 miles of Earth’s surface. However, reaching geosynchronous orbit, located approximately 22,000 miles away, has been a costly and time-consuming endeavor. Companies have typically relied on a limited number of rockets capable of directly transporting payloads to GEO, or have opted for a more indirect route by using onboard propulsion to maneuver from a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) to GEO.

Impulse Space aims to offer a game-changing alternative with the introduction of the Helios kick stage. This expendable stage is designed to be compatible with existing medium-lift launch vehicles, enabling it to propel payloads of up to 5 tons from LEO directly to GEO in less than 24 hours, a process that previously took 6-8 months.

Groundbreaking Technology

The Helios kick stage utilizes cryogenic propellants, such as liquid oxygen and liquid methane, which are also employed in advanced rocket engines like SpaceX’s Raptor. This cutting-edge technology presents engineering challenges, particularly in the storage of cryogens within the fairing prior to launch. However, the use of cryogenic propellants offers cost-effective and high-performance benefits, aligning with Impulse Space’s goal of driving down the cost of space transportation.

Market Potential and Future Prospects

Impulse Space’s CEO, Tom Mueller, envisions a promising future for the Helios kick stage, anticipating increased demand for GEO transportation services as the cost of accessing GEO decreases. Additionally, the stage’s high-energy design positions it to support missions to lunar, solar, and Lagrange point orbits, further expanding its potential applications.

