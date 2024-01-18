Newsnews
News

Astroscale Unveils $25M Orbital Refueling Craft For Space Force

Written by: Sue Zarate | Published: 18 January 2024
astroscale-unveils-25m-orbital-refueling-craft-for-space-force
News

Orbital operations company Astroscale has disclosed new details about its $25.5 million project with the Space Force, focusing on the concept of refueling satellites in space. The company’s approach aims to address the challenge of maintaining the functionality of satellites that lack the necessary fuel to sustain their assigned altitude and trajectory.

Key Takeaway

Astroscale’s unveiling of the APS-R orbital refueling craft signifies a significant advancement in the pursuit of on-orbit servicing and space sustainability, with potential implications for the future of satellite operations.

Revolutionizing On-Orbit Servicing

The concept of on-orbit servicing and repair presents an attractive solution for preserving valuable satellite investments. Astroscale’s Prototype Servicer for Refueling (APS-R) is designed to ascend to geosynchronous orbit (GEO) and rendezvous with a “prepared client” equipped with the appropriate refueling port. Following the refueling process, the APS-R will conduct an inspection of the client satellite to identify any potential fuel leaks or operational issues.

Space Sustainability and Future Prospects

While the idea of refueling satellites in space presents numerous possibilities, it also raises questions about the modification of existing satellites to accommodate such servicing. Astroscale’s collaboration with the Space Force represents a significant step towards realizing the potential of in-orbit refueling technology. The company anticipates the completion of the project by 2026, marking a milestone in space sustainability initiatives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Starpath Robotics: Revolutionizing Space Exploration With Moon Water Mining
News

Starpath Robotics: Revolutionizing Space Exploration With Moon Water Mining

by Carla Pettit | 27 September 2023
10 Best Drone X Pro For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Drone X Pro For 2024

by Coriss Mariscal | 17 October 2023
13 Best Hand Operated Drone For Kids For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Hand Operated Drone For Kids For 2024

by Talya Wills | 17 October 2023
25 Best Cosmic Horror Movies You Can Watch Today
ENTERTAINMENT

25 Best Cosmic Horror Movies You Can Watch Today

by Abigail | 31 March 2022
14 Amazing Minecraft Pc for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Amazing Minecraft Pc for 2024

by Trudey Ezell | 13 September 2023
India Successfully Launches Aditya-L1 Solar Probe Towards The Sun
News

India Successfully Launches Aditya-L1 Solar Probe Towards The Sun

by Jannel Cooks | 2 September 2023
How Long Can A Predator Drone Stay In The Air
TECHNOLOGY

How Long Can A Predator Drone Stay In The Air

by Loleta Colin | 18 October 2023
Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night
News

Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night

by Loise Gant | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Versa Release Date: Exploring When Fitbit Versa Came Out
Wearables

Versa Release Date: Exploring When Fitbit Versa Came Out

by Sue Zarate | 18 January 2024
Keeping Schedule: Setting Time On Fitbit Versa 3
Wearables

Keeping Schedule: Setting Time On Fitbit Versa 3

by Sue Zarate | 18 January 2024
Power On: A Step-by-Step Guide To Turning On Your Fitbit
Wearables

Power On: A Step-by-Step Guide To Turning On Your Fitbit

by Sue Zarate | 18 January 2024
Scale Insights: Understanding The Functions Of The Fitbit Scale
Wearables

Scale Insights: Understanding The Functions Of The Fitbit Scale

by Sue Zarate | 18 January 2024
Cycling Log: Tracking Your Cycling Activity On Fitbit
Wearables

Cycling Log: Tracking Your Cycling Activity On Fitbit

by Sue Zarate | 18 January 2024
Battery Swap: Changing The Battery On Your Fitbit
Wearables

Battery Swap: Changing The Battery On Your Fitbit

by Sue Zarate | 18 January 2024
Fitbit Fitness: Utilizing Fitbit To Support Your Weight Loss Goals
Wearables

Fitbit Fitness: Utilizing Fitbit To Support Your Weight Loss Goals

by Sue Zarate | 18 January 2024
Unboxing Fitbit: A Look At What Comes With The Charge 2
Wearables

Unboxing Fitbit: A Look At What Comes With The Charge 2

by Sue Zarate | 18 January 2024