Astroscale Unveils $25M Orbital Refueling Craft For Space Force

Orbital operations company Astroscale has disclosed new details about its $25.5 million project with the Space Force, focusing on the concept of refueling satellites in space. The company’s approach aims to address the challenge of maintaining the functionality of satellites that lack the necessary fuel to sustain their assigned altitude and trajectory.

Key Takeaway Astroscale’s unveiling of the APS-R orbital refueling craft signifies a significant advancement in the pursuit of on-orbit servicing and space sustainability, with potential implications for the future of satellite operations.

Revolutionizing On-Orbit Servicing

The concept of on-orbit servicing and repair presents an attractive solution for preserving valuable satellite investments. Astroscale’s Prototype Servicer for Refueling (APS-R) is designed to ascend to geosynchronous orbit (GEO) and rendezvous with a “prepared client” equipped with the appropriate refueling port. Following the refueling process, the APS-R will conduct an inspection of the client satellite to identify any potential fuel leaks or operational issues.

Space Sustainability and Future Prospects

While the idea of refueling satellites in space presents numerous possibilities, it also raises questions about the modification of existing satellites to accommodate such servicing. Astroscale’s collaboration with the Space Force represents a significant step towards realizing the potential of in-orbit refueling technology. The company anticipates the completion of the project by 2026, marking a milestone in space sustainability initiatives.