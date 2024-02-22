Newsnews
News

Varda Space And Rocket Lab Successfully Land First-of-its-kind Spacecraft In Utah

Written by: Anny Warden | Published: 22 February 2024
varda-space-and-rocket-lab-successfully-land-first-of-its-kind-spacecraft-in-utah
News

A spacecraft carrying pharmaceutical drugs grown in space has returned to Earth after more than eight months in orbit. Varda Space Industries’ in-space manufacturing capsule, Winnebago-1, landed in the Utah desert at approximately 4:40 p.m. EST. The capsule contains crystals of the drug ritonavir, used in treating HIV/AIDS. This marks the successful conclusion of Varda’s experimental mission to grow pharmaceuticals in orbit and the first time a commercial company has landed a spacecraft on U.S. soil.

Key Takeaway

Varda Space Industries and Rocket Lab have successfully landed a spacecraft containing pharmaceutical drugs grown in space, marking a significant milestone in in-space manufacturing and commercial space exploration.

Analysis and Research

The capsule will be transported back to Varda’s facilities in Los Angeles for analysis, while the ritonavir vials will be sent to research company Improved Pharma for post-flight characterization. Varda has also committed to sharing all mission data with the Air Force and NASA, as per existing agreements.

Partnership with Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab, Varda’s partner in the mission, played a crucial role in hosting Varda’s manufacturing capsule inside its Photon satellite bus. Throughout the mission, Photon provided essential operations such as power, communications, and attitude control. At the mission’s conclusion, the bus executed maneuvers and de-orbit burns to ensure the capsule’s proper reentry trajectory. The final engine burn occurred shortly after 4 p.m. EST, with Photon burning up in the atmosphere as planned while the capsule, protected by a heat shield and parachute, continued its landing.

Mission Extension and Future Plans

Varda’s mission, initially planned for a month, was extended due to regulatory issues. The company’s application for a commercial reentry license was denied, but the Federal Aviation Administration approved the reentry last Thursday. Varda, founded in 2020, aims to tap into pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing markets by leveraging the unique microgravity environment. The company plans to conduct more missions, with three already under contract with Rocket Lab and a goal of achieving a monthly cadence by 2026.

Upcoming Missions

Varda is preparing for a second mission this summer, with the capsule set to land in Australia’s Koonibba Test Range later this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Varda Space Delays Orbital Factory Reentry As Air Force And FAA Withhold Approvals
News

Varda Space Delays Orbital Factory Reentry As Air Force And FAA Withhold Approvals

by Oralie Stallings | 16 September 2023
Varda Space To Land Next Capsule In Australia For Mission Reentry
News

Varda Space To Land Next Capsule In Australia For Mission Reentry

by Erminie Osorio | 20 October 2023
Firefly’s Blue Ghost Lander: A Promising Venture In The Lunar Economy
News

Firefly’s Blue Ghost Lander: A Promising Venture In The Lunar Economy

by Kylila Lonergan | 7 November 2023
Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night
News

Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night

by Loise Gant | 19 September 2023
Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth
TECH REVIEWS

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth

by Gabbie | 4 August 2021
Rocket Lab Electron Mission On Behalf Of Capella Space Ends In Failure
News

Rocket Lab Electron Mission On Behalf Of Capella Space Ends In Failure

by Tiffi Ogle | 20 September 2023
How To Watch Artemis 1 Launch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Artemis 1 Launch

by Valerie Karas | 4 August 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid
News

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy Launches NASA Psyche Mission To Metal Asteroid

by Allie Braswell | 14 October 2023

Recent Stories

India’s New FDI Policy To Boost Space Sector Investment
News

India’s New FDI Policy To Boost Space Sector Investment

by Anny Warden | 22 February 2024
Rivian Faces Tough Market, Lays Off 10% Of Workforce Amid EV Pricing Pressure
News

Rivian Faces Tough Market, Lays Off 10% Of Workforce Amid EV Pricing Pressure

by Anny Warden | 22 February 2024
Discord Fails To Take Action Against Server Coordinating Costly Mastodon Spam Attacks
News

Discord Fails To Take Action Against Server Coordinating Costly Mastodon Spam Attacks

by Anny Warden | 22 February 2024
Lucid Motors To Produce 9,000 EVs In 2024, A Far Cry From Initial 90,000 Prediction
News

Lucid Motors To Produce 9,000 EVs In 2024, A Far Cry From Initial 90,000 Prediction

by Anny Warden | 22 February 2024
Varda Space And Rocket Lab Successfully Land First-of-its-kind Spacecraft In Utah
News

Varda Space And Rocket Lab Successfully Land First-of-its-kind Spacecraft In Utah

by Anny Warden | 22 February 2024
Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikToks Are Like An Audiobook
News

Reesa Teesa’s ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikToks Are Like An Audiobook

by Anny Warden | 22 February 2024
Change Healthcare Cyberattack: Network Interruption Confirmed
News

Change Healthcare Cyberattack: Network Interruption Confirmed

by Anny Warden | 22 February 2024
How To Make A Hoe Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Hoe Minecraft

by Anny Warden | 22 February 2024