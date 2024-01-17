Newsnews
News

Alphabet’s Wing Unveils Larger Delivery Drones For Heavier Packages

Written by: Floris Shaw | Published: 18 January 2024
alphabets-wing-unveils-larger-delivery-drones-for-heavier-packages
News

Wing, the drone-powered delivery company operated by Alphabet, is set to introduce larger drones capable of towing heavier packages to customers. This move comes in response to Walmart’s expansion of drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where Wing is one of the two firms facilitating Walmart’s drone delivery effort, alongside Zipline.

Key Takeaway

Alphabet’s Wing is set to introduce larger drones capable of handling packages weighing up to 5 pounds, in response to the increasing demand for drone deliveries of heavier items.

Walmart’s Need for Larger Drones

Last week, Walmart announced that a quarter of the items in its larger Supercenter stores do not meet the current size and weight requirements for delivery by drone. This limitation is significant, considering that Wing’s current drones can only handle packages weighing up to a modest 2.5 pounds.

Wing’s Upcoming Larger Drones

Wing’s upcoming larger drones will be capable of handling packages weighing “up to 5 pounds in a standard cardboard box,” according to the company. These drones are awaiting approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Notably, Amazon’s delivery drones also have a 5-pound weight cap, and the company aims to expand its drone delivery effort into the UK and Italy in 2024. Wing, on the other hand, aims to bring its supersized craft to market within the next year.

Wing’s Vision and Achievements

Wing CEO Adam Woodworth expressed the company’s vision to implement a multi-modal drone delivery model. He stated, “It’s always been our vision to implement a multi-modal drone delivery model. We are currently focused on launching the new plane, and our Aircraft Library design philosophy enables us to test and build new drones based on customer and partner need.” When Wing drones arrive at their destination, they lower solitary packages down on a wire before setting them onto the ground. Wing claims it has completed 350,000 deliveries in three continents and has more than 1,000 crafts registered in the U.S.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Fast Can A Delivery Drone Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How Fast Can A Delivery Drone Fly

by Betty Herrick | 20 October 2023
How Does Drone Delivery Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does Drone Delivery Work

by Felipa Priebe | 20 October 2023
When Will Drone Delivery Start
TECHNOLOGY

When Will Drone Delivery Start

by Ardys Concepcion | 18 October 2023
How Fast Do Drone Propellers Spin
TECHNOLOGY

How Fast Do Drone Propellers Spin

by Leora Schafer | 18 October 2023
What Is A Single Rotor Drone
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Single Rotor Drone

by Nissa Howlett | 20 October 2023
How Long Can A Predator Drone Stay In The Air
TECHNOLOGY

How Long Can A Predator Drone Stay In The Air

by Loleta Colin | 18 October 2023
What Does A Drone Look Like
TECHNOLOGY

What Does A Drone Look Like

by Charil Cope | 19 October 2023
How Drone Propellers Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Drone Propellers Work

by Moll Lane | 19 October 2023

Recent Stories

Which Is Better Lol Or Dota
GAMING

Which Is Better Lol Or Dota

by Floris Shaw | 18 January 2024
How To Recalibrate Mmr Dota 2
GAMING

How To Recalibrate Mmr Dota 2

by Floris Shaw | 18 January 2024
Local African VCs Step Up To Support Startups
News

Local African VCs Step Up To Support Startups

by Floris Shaw | 18 January 2024
SEC’s New Cyber Reporting Rules And The Increasing Legal Oversight In Cybersecurity
News

SEC’s New Cyber Reporting Rules And The Increasing Legal Oversight In Cybersecurity

by Floris Shaw | 18 January 2024
DJI Unveils Upgraded Wireless Lapel Mic System: The Mic 2
News

DJI Unveils Upgraded Wireless Lapel Mic System: The Mic 2

by Floris Shaw | 18 January 2024
Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Image Generator To Fire TV Devices
News

Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Image Generator To Fire TV Devices

by Floris Shaw | 18 January 2024
Impulse Space Unveils Helios Kick Stage To Open Far Away Orbits
News

Impulse Space Unveils Helios Kick Stage To Open Far Away Orbits

by Floris Shaw | 18 January 2024
WhatsApp Users’ Device Information Can Be Easily Discovered
News

WhatsApp Users’ Device Information Can Be Easily Discovered

by Floris Shaw | 18 January 2024