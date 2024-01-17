Alphabet’s Wing Unveils Larger Delivery Drones For Heavier Packages

Wing, the drone-powered delivery company operated by Alphabet, is set to introduce larger drones capable of towing heavier packages to customers. This move comes in response to Walmart’s expansion of drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where Wing is one of the two firms facilitating Walmart’s drone delivery effort, alongside Zipline.

Walmart’s Need for Larger Drones

Last week, Walmart announced that a quarter of the items in its larger Supercenter stores do not meet the current size and weight requirements for delivery by drone. This limitation is significant, considering that Wing’s current drones can only handle packages weighing up to a modest 2.5 pounds.

Wing’s Upcoming Larger Drones

Wing’s upcoming larger drones will be capable of handling packages weighing “up to 5 pounds in a standard cardboard box,” according to the company. These drones are awaiting approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Notably, Amazon’s delivery drones also have a 5-pound weight cap, and the company aims to expand its drone delivery effort into the UK and Italy in 2024. Wing, on the other hand, aims to bring its supersized craft to market within the next year.

Wing’s Vision and Achievements

Wing CEO Adam Woodworth expressed the company’s vision to implement a multi-modal drone delivery model. He stated, “It’s always been our vision to implement a multi-modal drone delivery model. We are currently focused on launching the new plane, and our Aircraft Library design philosophy enables us to test and build new drones based on customer and partner need.” When Wing drones arrive at their destination, they lower solitary packages down on a wire before setting them onto the ground. Wing claims it has completed 350,000 deliveries in three continents and has more than 1,000 crafts registered in the U.S.