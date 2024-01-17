Newsnews
Aleph Farms Receives Regulatory Approval For Cultivated Beef Process From Israeli Government

Written by: Enrichetta Loza | Published: 18 January 2024
Aleph Farms, an Israel-based cellular agriculture company, has achieved a significant milestone with its cultivated beef manufacturing process. The company has received a “No Questions” letter from Israel’s Ministry of Health, marking the first approval of its kind for cultivated beef. This regulatory approval allows Aleph Farms to produce and market its product in Israel, subject to specific directions for labeling and marketing provided by the Ministry of Health.

Key Takeaway

Aleph Farms has secured regulatory approval from Israel’s Ministry of Health for its cultivated beef manufacturing process, marking a significant advancement in the cultivated meat industry. The approval allows the company to produce and market its product in Israel and sets the stage for potential expansion into other international markets.

Regulatory Approval and Market Expansion

The approval also includes the completion of Good Manufacturing Practices inspection for Aleph Farms’ pilot production facility. This development paves the way for the company to introduce its cultivated beef steak, grown from non-modified cells of a Black Angus cow and a plant protein matrix made of soy and wheat, under the brand Aleph Cuts. The company is also looking to expand its market presence beyond Israel, with pending applications in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

Global Expansion and Future Prospects

Aleph Farms has expressed its focus on entering the Asian and Middle Eastern markets, with Singapore and Israel being the primary targets. The company is optimistic about receiving positive indications from the Singapore Food Agency soon. Additionally, Aleph Farms has submitted applications in Switzerland, the UK, and the United States, with plans to advance applications for other countries in the near future. However, specific details about the availability of Aleph Cuts in these regions have not been disclosed yet.

