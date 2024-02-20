Newsnews
News

Tencent’s Honor Of Kings Sets Sights On MENA For Global Expansion

Written by: Shandra Dotson | Published: 21 February 2024
tencents-honor-of-kings-sets-sights-on-mena-for-global-expansion
News

Honor of Kings, the widely popular mobile game developed by Tencent, is gearing up for its international expansion in 2024. The game, which has garnered a massive following in China, is now poised to make its mark in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as well as Eastern Europe and South Asia. This move comes as part of Tencent’s efforts to broaden the game’s global reach, following its initial foray into the international market in 2023 with the launch in Brazil.

Key Takeaway

Tencent’s Honor of Kings, a gaming sensation in China, is now poised for international expansion, with MENA being a pivotal market for its global aspirations. The game’s success and popularity have set the stage for its entry into new territories, marking a significant milestone in Tencent’s quest for global gaming dominance.

Massive Global Following

Globally, Honor of Kings boasts a staggering 100 million daily users, with the majority hailing from China. The game has achieved widespread recognition in its home country, challenging gender stereotypes in gaming, pioneering mobile esports, and popularizing the concept of “loot boxes” – in-game rewards with randomized contents, some of which may hold monetary value.

Financial Success and Global Expansion

Honor of Kings has proven to be a lucrative venture for Tencent, ranking as the world’s second-highest-grossing mobile game in December, according to Sensor Tower. While the majority of its revenue is derived from China, Tencent is now setting its sights on global expansion, with Level Infinite – Tencent’s international publishing arm – leading the charge.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its domestic triumph, Honor of Kings faced challenges in its previous attempts at international expansion. However, the game’s recent pre-registration numbers in MENA, Eastern Europe, and South Asia – exceeding 2 million – indicate a promising start. Moreover, Tencent is keen on replicating the game’s success with esports on the global stage, with plans to participate in the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offering a substantial $3 million prize pool to competing teams.

Future Prospects

The MENA region, with its burgeoning gaming community, presents a crucial testing ground for Honor of Kings’ renewed global expansion efforts. Looking ahead, the game is scheduled to venture into North America, South America, and Western Europe later this year, as Tencent continues to pursue its goal of establishing Honor of Kings as a global gaming phenomenon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Tech Companies Invest In Chinese Cashless Payments
FINTECH

What Tech Companies Invest In Chinese Cashless Payments

by Consolata Scherer | 16 November 2023
Who Bought Afterpay
TECHNOLOGY

Who Bought Afterpay

by Kelsi Beach | 11 September 2023
Roblox China Implements Layoffs Amid Resumed Operations
News

Roblox China Implements Layoffs Amid Resumed Operations

by Gay Earhart | 24 October 2023
Tencent Cloud: Comprehensive Smart Cloud Security to Protect Your Important Files
TECH REVIEWS

Tencent Cloud: Comprehensive Smart Cloud Security to Protect Your Important Files

by Juliet | 25 August 2021
When Does Elvis Movie Come Out On HBO Max
TECHNOLOGY

When Does Elvis Movie Come Out On HBO Max

by Adorne Baldwin | 11 August 2023
Telegram Embraces The Super App Model, Following In WeChat’s Footsteps
News

Telegram Embraces The Super App Model, Following In WeChat’s Footsteps

by Mirabelle Garmon | 26 September 2023
China’s Tech Giants Show Interest In Web3, But Face Limited Prospects
News

China’s Tech Giants Show Interest In Web3, But Face Limited Prospects

by Caitrin Blanks | 21 November 2023
How To Watch Woman King
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Woman King

by Sher Thibodeau | 4 August 2023

Recent Stories

Women In AI: Rashida Richardson, Leading The Way In AI Policy And Legal Issues
News

Women In AI: Rashida Richardson, Leading The Way In AI Policy And Legal Issues

by Shandra Dotson | 21 February 2024
Meati Foods Appoints Phil Graves As CEO And Cuts Workforce By 13%
News

Meati Foods Appoints Phil Graves As CEO And Cuts Workforce By 13%

by Shandra Dotson | 21 February 2024
Sproxxy Launches Platform To Measure Conference Spending ROI
News

Sproxxy Launches Platform To Measure Conference Spending ROI

by Shandra Dotson | 21 February 2024
Tencent’s Honor Of Kings Sets Sights On MENA For Global Expansion
News

Tencent’s Honor Of Kings Sets Sights On MENA For Global Expansion

by Shandra Dotson | 21 February 2024
Xalts Acquires Contour Network: Revolutionizing Digital Trade Platforms
News

Xalts Acquires Contour Network: Revolutionizing Digital Trade Platforms

by Shandra Dotson | 21 February 2024
TechTaka Secures $9.5M For E-commerce Fulfillment Service
News

TechTaka Secures $9.5M For E-commerce Fulfillment Service

by Shandra Dotson | 21 February 2024
How To Kill All Mobs In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Kill All Mobs In Minecraft

by Shandra Dotson | 21 February 2024
How To Enable Cheats In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Enable Cheats In Minecraft

by Shandra Dotson | 21 February 2024