Tencent’s Honor Of Kings Sets Sights On MENA For Global Expansion

Honor of Kings, the widely popular mobile game developed by Tencent, is gearing up for its international expansion in 2024. The game, which has garnered a massive following in China, is now poised to make its mark in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as well as Eastern Europe and South Asia. This move comes as part of Tencent’s efforts to broaden the game’s global reach, following its initial foray into the international market in 2023 with the launch in Brazil.

Key Takeaway Tencent’s Honor of Kings, a gaming sensation in China, is now poised for international expansion, with MENA being a pivotal market for its global aspirations. The game’s success and popularity have set the stage for its entry into new territories, marking a significant milestone in Tencent’s quest for global gaming dominance.

Massive Global Following

Globally, Honor of Kings boasts a staggering 100 million daily users, with the majority hailing from China. The game has achieved widespread recognition in its home country, challenging gender stereotypes in gaming, pioneering mobile esports, and popularizing the concept of “loot boxes” – in-game rewards with randomized contents, some of which may hold monetary value.

Financial Success and Global Expansion

Honor of Kings has proven to be a lucrative venture for Tencent, ranking as the world’s second-highest-grossing mobile game in December, according to Sensor Tower. While the majority of its revenue is derived from China, Tencent is now setting its sights on global expansion, with Level Infinite – Tencent’s international publishing arm – leading the charge.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its domestic triumph, Honor of Kings faced challenges in its previous attempts at international expansion. However, the game’s recent pre-registration numbers in MENA, Eastern Europe, and South Asia – exceeding 2 million – indicate a promising start. Moreover, Tencent is keen on replicating the game’s success with esports on the global stage, with plans to participate in the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offering a substantial $3 million prize pool to competing teams.

Future Prospects

The MENA region, with its burgeoning gaming community, presents a crucial testing ground for Honor of Kings’ renewed global expansion efforts. Looking ahead, the game is scheduled to venture into North America, South America, and Western Europe later this year, as Tencent continues to pursue its goal of establishing Honor of Kings as a global gaming phenomenon.