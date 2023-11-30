Nucleos Provides Secure, Tablet-Powered Education For Inmates

In correctional facilities, inmates often face limited opportunities to prepare for their lives after release. Recognizing this gap, Nucleos, a startup, aims to provide inmates with access to e-learning tools through an all-in-one service that is free of charge.

Key Takeaway Nucleos offers a secure, all-in-one service that enables inmates to access e-learning tools on tablets. By addressing security concerns and disabling components that could enable prohibited communication, Nucleos ensures that digital e-learning programs can be safely and securely delivered to prisoners.

Correctional facilities have struggled to keep up with the evolving web-focused education platforms available outside prison walls. While a wealth of educational content is readily accessible online, from lectures and free courses to entirely online community colleges and trade schools, inmates face significant barriers in accessing these resources. The challenge lies in the security concerns of allowing computers with unrestricted internet access in prisons. The fear is that if one inmate misuses the technology, it will result in a complete lockdown of digital access for all.

Co-founder and CEO Noah Freedman explains, “Without a solution like Nucleos, almost 95% of digital e-learning and training material can’t be used in prisons or jails due to security reasons. What sets us apart is that we handle all security aspects, ensuring that all e-learning programs are delivered safely and securely. Simultaneously, we disable any components that could enable prohibited communication with the outside.”

While Nucleos does not manufacture the tablets or educational materials, it acts as a one-stop shop for bringing these resources into correctional facilities. Furthermore, Nucleos also tracks the courses and credentials, ensuring that inmates are ready to use them during reentry and job searches.

While some well-resourced prisons may already offer similar services, many do not, and even if they do, inmates may be charged for access. Similar to Ameelio, Nucleos recognizes the need for a better and more modern way to provide incarcerated individuals with essential tools, and does so free of charge.

Nucleos collaborates with correctional facilities and authorities to provide inmates with tablets and access to e-learning resources. It also offers authorized media, such as e-books and movies, through the library system. In the future, Nucleos hopes to expand its services to include video calls and messaging for inmates.

To sustain its operations, the “reentry-as-a-service” program is supported by public funding, including San Francisco’s “People Over Profits” program. Nucleos has recently raised $3 million in private investments and grants from iT1, Western Governors University Labs, ScaleGood Fund, and Sanjay Srivastava. Additionally, the company has reclassified itself as a public benefit corporation.

However, concerns arise that a self-serve, tech-based solution might replace in-person or more diverse resources. For instance, prisons might limit in-person visits when video calls become popular, thereby profiting from increased per-minute payments. When asked about this potential danger, Freedman stated, “Technology is coming into prisons and jails already, and I don’t see this as a trend that can really be stopped, or at least not without greater negative than positive consequences.”

Freedman suggests a blended model where tech partners work alongside educators and in-person stakeholders. The goal is to enhance existing in-person education programs with digital tools without replacing them entirely. He emphasized the importance of collaborating with Department of Corrections (DOCs) to adopt suitable guidelines and regulations that increase access to digital support while still supporting in-person opportunities.

Furthermore, Nucleos recognizes that many incarcerated individuals have low digital literacy for various reasons. Providing them with tablets and online learning interfaces not only grants access to education but also enhances their digital literacy skills, which is invaluable for their future.