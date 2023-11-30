New Security Measures: Google To Delete Inactive Accounts Tomorrow

As part of its ongoing commitment to user security, Google will be implementing a new policy that involves deleting inactive accounts that have not been accessed for two years. This move is aimed at safeguarding users from potential security threats, such as identity theft, scams, and unwanted spam.

Key Takeaway Google is taking proactive steps to enhance user security by deleting inactive accounts that haven’t been accessed for two years. To prevent deletion, users are encouraged to engage with Google services and ensure their account remains active. Multiple warnings will be issued before deletion occurs, providing users with ample time to download or back up their data.

Protecting Users and Removing Unattended Accounts

Effective December 1st, Google will begin removing inactive accounts along with any associated data, including photos, documents stored in Google Drive, contacts, emails, and calendar entries. The company had previously announced this change to their inactivity policy in May.

In a blog post, Google explained that inactive accounts are considered more vulnerable to security breaches, as they often have outdated or recycled passwords and may not have two-factor authentication in place. The first batch of accounts to be deleted will be those that were created but have never been used.

Preventing Account Deletion

To prevent your account from being deleted, Google recommends signing into your account and engaging with their services. This could include activities such as using Google Drive, Google Photos, Gmail, or Google Play. By sending an email, downloading an app, conducting a Google search, or watching a YouTube video, users can signal to Google that their account is active. Accounts with active subscriptions, like Google One or other apps, will also be exempt from deletion.

Google assures affected account holders that they will receive multiple warnings before their accounts are terminated, allowing them ample time to download or back up their data. The company suggests using their Takeout service, which enables users to save their data stored within Google products. Alternatively, file-hosting services like Dropbox or Microsoft OneDrive can also be used.

Exemption for School and Business Accounts

It’s worth noting that Google’s new inactivity policy solely applies to users with personal accounts. School and business accounts will not be affected by this deletion process.