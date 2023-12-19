Space Tech Forecast 2024: A Year Of Growth And Innovation

As we look ahead to 2024, the space tech industry is poised for a period of significant growth and innovation. The past year has seen remarkable resilience in the face of economic challenges, with investments continuing to soar and new advancements shaping the future of space exploration. Let’s explore the key trends and developments that are set to define the space tech landscape in the coming year.

Key Takeaway 2024 is poised to be a transformative year for the space tech industry, with increased investments, pivotal advancements, and a shifting geopolitical landscape shaping the trajectory of space exploration and commercialization.

Global Governments and Space Sovereignty

The geopolitical environment has sparked a race for space dominance, with nations striving to bolster their independent space capabilities. This trend is expected to intensify in 2024, leading to heightened geopolitical tensions that may extend into orbit.

NewSpace Market and Department of Defense Influence

The Department of Defense’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies from NewSpace companies is set to drive a surge in contract awards, stimulating growth and innovation within the sector. This influence is likely to attract additional private and institutional investors, fostering a conducive environment for sustained expansion.

Mergers and Acquisitions Landscape

Anticipated robust activity in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) throughout 2024, with a focus on strategic moves from incumbents, NewSpace leaders, and private equity players. The satcoms and earth observation sectors are poised for further consolidation, driven by evolving market dynamics and the pursuit of sustained growth.

SpaceX’s Role and Lunar Exploration

SpaceX’s performance in 2024 will be a pivotal factor shaping the space investment landscape, particularly with the much-anticipated Starship launch and the potential public offering of Starlink. Additionally, the commercial lunar market is set to witness significant developments, with Japan and the Artemis program leading the charge towards lunar exploration.

Regulatory Momentum and Earth Observation

The surge in regulatory measures aimed at enhancing climate disclosure is expected to propel the Earth observation market forward, fostering the development and deployment of advanced technologies for monitoring our planet’s vital signs.

Return-to-Earth Capabilities and Microgravity Advancements

The advent of low-cost, frequent return-to-Earth capabilities is poised to unlock the next phase of the space sector’s growth, offering new opportunities for point-to-point delivery and space-based manufacturing. Furthermore, the microgravity realm of space presents a potential gold mine for advancements in life sciences and material sciences, with 2024 expected to mark significant progress in these areas.

Continued VC Investment and Global Expansion