Newsnews
News

GM Takes A Pause On Production Of Cruise Origin Robotaxi Amid Suspended Operations

Written by: Kendra Purser | Published: 7 November 2023
gm-takes-a-pause-on-production-of-cruise-origin-robotaxi-amid-suspended-operations
News

Amidst ongoing scrutiny from regulators and suspended operations, Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company, has made the decision to halt production of its purpose-built robotaxi, the Origin. This setback comes as Cruise faces increased challenges in gaining public trust and regulatory approval.

Key Takeaway

Cruise’s decision to halt production of the Origin robotaxi reflects the company’s commitment to rebuilding public trust in the wake of recent incidents. As autonomous technology advances, gaining regulatory approval and ensuring safety remain significant challenges for companies in the self-driving industry.

California Suspension and Rebuilding Trust

California regulators recently suspended Cruise’s operations after it was discovered that a pedestrian had been dragged by a Cruise vehicle following an accident involving a human-driven car. As a result, Cruise voluntarily paused all driverless operations in other markets, including Phoenix, Austin, Houston, and Miami, in an effort to rebuild public trust.

In response to concerns raised during an all-hands meeting, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt addressed the decision to halt driverless operations and the production of the Origin. Vogt acknowledged that the situation is uncertain, stating, “because a lot of this is in flux, we did make the decision with GM to pause production on the Origin.”

Possible Layoffs and Future Impact

While Vogt did not specifically mention layoffs during the all-hands meeting, a previous meeting revealed that potential layoffs could occur due to the suspended operations. This uncertainty may affect not only operations staff but also those working on the development of the Origin itself.

The Origin, a boxy-looking vehicle devoid of a steering wheel or pedals, is a key component of Cruise’s vision to scale autonomously in cities across the United States and beyond. Jointly developed by GM, Cruise, and Honda, the Origin has undergone testing on public roads in Austin and is slated for use in a robotaxi service in Dubai and Japan.

Future Prospects and Fleet Availability

Despite setbacks, Vogt remains optimistic about the future. Previously claiming that Cruise was mere days away from receiving approval for mass production of the Origin, Vogt’s hopes have yet to materialize. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has yet to provide further details on the matter.

It is worth noting that Cruise currently possesses hundreds of Origin vehicles. While production may be paused for now, Vogt believes that the existing fleet will be more than sufficient once operations resume.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Cruise’s Robotaxi Permit Suspended By California DMV
News

Cruise’s Robotaxi Permit Suspended By California DMV

by Flori Styles | 25 October 2023
Cruise Suspends Driverless Operations In Multiple Markets
News

Cruise Suspends Driverless Operations In Multiple Markets

by Lindsay Angulo | 30 October 2023
Suspension Of Cruise’s Robotaxi Permit By California DMV
News

Suspension Of Cruise’s Robotaxi Permit By California DMV

by Mercie Lowrey | 25 October 2023
Cruise Launches Robotaxi Service In Houston, Expands Amidst Criticism In San Francisco
News

Cruise Launches Robotaxi Service In Houston, Expands Amidst Criticism In San Francisco

by Misty Gaskins | 13 October 2023
Teamsters Union Urges NHTSA To Deny Cruise Origin Exemption
News

Teamsters Union Urges NHTSA To Deny Cruise Origin Exemption

by Raquela Harding | 28 September 2023
Cruise Nears Approval To Mass-Produce Robotaxis With No Steering Wheel, Pedals
News

Cruise Nears Approval To Mass-Produce Robotaxis With No Steering Wheel, Pedals

by Collete Palomino | 8 September 2023
GM And Honda Scrap Plans To Build Affordable EVs Together
News

GM And Honda Scrap Plans To Build Affordable EVs Together

by Valera Paddock | 26 October 2023
Cruise Pauses All Driverless Robotaxi Operations To ‘Rebuild Public Trust’
News

Cruise Pauses All Driverless Robotaxi Operations To ‘Rebuild Public Trust’

by Ernaline Joyner | 27 October 2023

Recent Stories

Mamaearth Becomes The Youngest Indian Unicorn To List In A Public Debut
News

Mamaearth Becomes The Youngest Indian Unicorn To List In A Public Debut

by Kendra Purser | 7 November 2023
WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup
News

WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup

by Kendra Purser | 7 November 2023
GM Takes A Pause On Production Of Cruise Origin Robotaxi Amid Suspended Operations
News

GM Takes A Pause On Production Of Cruise Origin Robotaxi Amid Suspended Operations

by Kendra Purser | 7 November 2023
8 Amazing Wireless Home Security Camera System With Hard Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Wireless Home Security Camera System With Hard Drive For 2023

by Kendra Purser | 7 November 2023
9 Best Diy Home Security System For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Diy Home Security System For 2023

by Kendra Purser | 7 November 2023
10 Best Wireless Home Security Cameras For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Wireless Home Security Cameras For 2023

by Kendra Purser | 7 November 2023
13 Best Home Security Camera System With Hard Drive For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Home Security Camera System With Hard Drive For 2023

by Kendra Purser | 7 November 2023
15 Best Blink Xt Home Security Camera For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Blink Xt Home Security Camera For 2023

by Kendra Purser | 7 November 2023