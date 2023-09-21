Newsnews
News

Cruise CEO Announces Plans For Winterized Version Of Origin AV

Written by: Netty Flannery | Published: 21 September 2023
cruise-ceo-announces-plans-for-winterized-version-of-origin-av
News

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company owned by General Motors, announced that a winterized version of its self-driving vehicle model, the Origin, will be released in approximately two years. This adaptation of the Origin will be specifically built to handle cold weather conditions, making it suitable for cities that experience snow and ice.

Key Takeaway

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt announced that in approximately two years, a winterized version of the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle will be released. This adaptation will enable the vehicle to operate in cold weather conditions, expanding the company’s capabilities beyond the currently served Sun Belt region. Cruise is actively working on overcoming engineering challenges and plans to scale gradually, collecting data and familiarizing themselves with new environments before offering pilot services.

Expanding Beyond the Sun Belt Region

Currently, Cruise operates its robotaxi service in San Francisco, as well as a free service in Phoenix and Austin. However, like many other autonomous vehicle companies, Cruise has primarily focused its testing and operations in regions with optimal weather conditions, known as the Sun Belt region of the United States. This is because sunny weather provides the ideal environment for autonomous vehicles to perceive their surroundings.

Despite this limitation, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt revealed that as the company scales in the next couple of years, it plans to enter cities beyond the Sun Belt region, particularly those in the northern states. However, to operate effectively in areas with challenging winter weather, Cruise needs to develop vehicles capable of handling these conditions.

Overcoming Winter Weather Challenges

Vogt emphasized the importance of solving “fun engineering details” to ensure the performance of the winterized Origins. For example, the sensor pods, which house the cameras, radars, and lidars, will be equipped with heating elements to melt ice and snow that may accumulate on them.

Winterizing autonomous vehicles poses unique challenges for companies like Cruise. The development cycle in the automotive industry can take several years to ensure all components are reliable, supply chains are optimized, and manufacturing processes are efficient. However, Cruise has been actively working on overcoming these challenges for years, aiming to bring the winterized version of the Origins to market by 2025.

Gradual Expansion and Data Collection

Vogt mentioned that Cruise plans to begin “scouting” midwestern cities by next year, collecting data and familiarizing themselves with the new environments. However, the company does not intend to offer pilot services in these cities until 2024. Vogt explained that it would not be ideal to provide a service that operates only in good weather conditions, as it would inconvenience customers. Thus, Cruise aims to develop a vehicle that can operate reliably in various weather conditions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies
News

MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies

by Bette Chaves | 21 September 2023
New Digital Tools From Agri-Trak Help Farms Streamline Operations And Stay Compliant
News

New Digital Tools From Agri-Trak Help Farms Streamline Operations And Stay Compliant

by Kial Smyth | 21 September 2023
Betweened: Teaching Kids To Use Social Media Responsibly
News

Betweened: Teaching Kids To Use Social Media Responsibly

by Pandora Doerr | 21 September 2023
GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains
News

GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains

by Gerda Nussbaum | 21 September 2023
Cruise CEO Announces Plans For Winterized Version Of Origin AV
News

Cruise CEO Announces Plans For Winterized Version Of Origin AV

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023
PureSpace’s Innovative Solution: Preventing Spoiled Produce By Removing Ripening Gas
News

PureSpace’s Innovative Solution: Preventing Spoiled Produce By Removing Ripening Gas

by Cinderella Delp | 21 September 2023
New Stablecoin PYUSD Now Available On Venmo
News

New Stablecoin PYUSD Now Available On Venmo

by Piper Elkins | 21 September 2023
New AI Platform Auctoria Revolutionizes Video Game Asset Creation
News

New AI Platform Auctoria Revolutionizes Video Game Asset Creation

by Morna Kiger | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies
News

MakersHub Launches MakersHub Pay To Streamline Accounts Payable For Construction Companies

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023
New Digital Tools From Agri-Trak Help Farms Streamline Operations And Stay Compliant
News

New Digital Tools From Agri-Trak Help Farms Streamline Operations And Stay Compliant

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023
GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains
News

GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023
Betweened: Teaching Kids To Use Social Media Responsibly
News

Betweened: Teaching Kids To Use Social Media Responsibly

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023
PureSpace’s Innovative Solution: Preventing Spoiled Produce By Removing Ripening Gas
News

PureSpace’s Innovative Solution: Preventing Spoiled Produce By Removing Ripening Gas

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023
Cruise CEO Announces Plans For Winterized Version Of Origin AV
News

Cruise CEO Announces Plans For Winterized Version Of Origin AV

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023
New AI Platform Auctoria Revolutionizes Video Game Asset Creation
News

New AI Platform Auctoria Revolutionizes Video Game Asset Creation

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023
New Stablecoin PYUSD Now Available On Venmo
News

New Stablecoin PYUSD Now Available On Venmo

by Netty Flannery | 21 September 2023