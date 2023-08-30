Newsnews
The Art Of Building A Great Startup: Differentiating Good And Great Founders

Written by: Olivia Theis | Published: 31 August 2023
Welcome back to Equity, the podcast where we delve into the world of startups and explore the intricacies behind their success. In today’s episode, we had the pleasure of sitting down with Anu Hariharan, an experienced investor and board member with an impressive track record at companies like a16z and Y Combinator.

Cash Flow Positivity: A Hallmark of Great Founders

During the conversation, Hariharan shed light on an interesting observation she made about “great” founders and their remarkable ability to steer their companies towards cash flow positivity. Coincidentally, this insight comes at a crucial time when two notable companies, Instacart and Klaviyo, both former Y Combinator startups, have recently filed for their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and are exhibiting strong cash flows.

As we delved deeper into the topic, Hariharan shared her perspective on how both early-stage and late-stage startups should approach growth and cash conservation. She emphasized the importance of finding the right balance between scaling the business and ensuring a healthy financial position.

The Future of Venture Capital and the Unicorns

Another captivating aspect of our conversation with Hariharan was her outlook on the future of venture capital as an asset class. With her vast experience in the industry, she provided valuable insights into the current state of the unicorn market and its overall health.

As the conversation unfolded, we couldn’t help but get caught up in the excitement. Hariharan’s expertise and enthusiasm for the subject matter were truly contagious. We thoroughly enjoyed this episode and we’re confident that you will too!

Key Takeaway

Great founders distinguish themselves by their ability to lead their companies towards cash flow positivity, a trait that sets them apart from merely good founders. Finding the right balance between growth and financial stability is crucial for startup success.

For a more comprehensive understanding of today’s episode, feel free to visit Equity’s Simplecast website to access episode transcripts and more. Remember, new episodes of Equity are released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 a.m. PT, so be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, or any other podcast platform of your choice.

