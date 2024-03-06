Newsnews
MDaaS Global Raises $3M To Improve Healthcare Access And Expand Network Across Nigeria

Written by: Dominica Malinowski | Published: 6 March 2024
MDaaS Global, a Nigerian health tech company, has secured $3 million in pre-Series A funding. The investment was led by Aruwa Capital and Newton Partners, with follow-on capital from Ventures Platform, bringing the total investment to $6.8 million.

Key Takeaway

MDaaS Global has secured $3 million in funding to expand its healthcare network and improve access to diagnostics and preventive care in Nigeria.

Expanding Healthcare Network

The funding will be used to launch BeaconOS, a proprietary technology platform, and expand the healthcare network to cover all Nigerian states through a combination of company-owned and affiliate clinics.

Challenges in Healthcare Access

Access to healthcare in Nigeria and across Africa remains a significant challenge, with a focus on treating diseases rather than prevention. MDaaS aims to improve access to diagnostics and preventive care to address this healthcare challenge.

Significant Growth

MDaaS has significantly expanded its operations, currently operating 17 diagnostic centers across 10 states and planning to construct an additional 23 centers in the coming years.

