Newsnews
News

Microsoft Introduces Copilot Key For PC Keyboards

Written by: Brittney Harrigan | Published: 4 January 2024
microsoft-introduces-copilot-key-for-pc-keyboards
News

Microsoft has announced its plans to revolutionize the PC keyboard by introducing a new Copilot key, set to join the ranks of familiar keys such as the Windows key, Control key, and Alt key. This move is part of the company’s vision to make 2024 the “year of the AI PC.”

Key Takeaway

Microsoft introduces the Copilot key, a new addition to PC keyboards, as part of its vision to make 2024 the “year of the AI PC.” The key is designed to seamlessly integrate Copilot into users’ day-to-day activities, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the Windows PC keyboard.

Empowering AI Transformation

The introduction of the Copilot key represents a significant milestone, marking the first major change to the Windows PC keyboard in almost thirty years. According to Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, the Copilot key is designed to empower individuals to more easily engage in the AI transformation. When pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience, seamlessly integrating Copilot into users’ day-to-day activities.

Launch Details

In regions where Copilot is not available, the Copilot key will launch Windows Search. The first keyboards featuring the new key are set to debut at CES in Las Vegas this year, with anticipated shipping to commence in late February.

AI Integration and Future Outlook

Microsoft, in collaboration with chip partners like AMD and Intel, aims to offload a significant portion of AI inferencing onto local silicon, which is expected to unlock new AI experiences on the Windows PC. This move signifies a transformative moment in the journey with Windows, positioning Copilot as the entry point into the world of AI on the PC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

13 Best Surface Tablet For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Surface Tablet For 2024

by Sarena Brothers | 12 November 2023
Microsoft Bing Enhances Personalized Answers, Adds Support For DALLE-E 3, And Watermarked AI Images
News

Microsoft Bing Enhances Personalized Answers, Adds Support For DALLE-E 3, And Watermarked AI Images

by Ronica Abrahamson | 23 September 2023
8 Amazing Tablet Laptop For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Tablet Laptop For 2024

by Kevyn Redwine | 12 November 2023
GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains
News

GitHub CEO: The Demand For Software Developers Will Still Outweigh Supply Despite AI Gains

by Gerda Nussbaum | 21 September 2023
Maximizing The Potential Of Generative AI Copilots For Business
News

Maximizing The Potential Of Generative AI Copilots For Business

by Loria Newsome | 22 November 2023
Prophecy Secures $35 Million Funding To Revolutionize Data Transformation
News

Prophecy Secures $35 Million Funding To Revolutionize Data Transformation

by Mary Valdovinos | 12 October 2023
TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot
News

TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot

by Letizia Peppers | 11 October 2023
OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace
News

OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace

by Rosalind Allen | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

Gaming Mouse: What Is Double Click Speed?
PC Gaming

Gaming Mouse: What Is Double Click Speed?

by Brittney Harrigan | 4 January 2024
Sades Gaming Headset: How To Turn On Mic
Wearables

Sades Gaming Headset: How To Turn On Mic

by Brittney Harrigan | 4 January 2024
Healthwise: What Gaming Headset Is Better
Wearables

Healthwise: What Gaming Headset Is Better

by Brittney Harrigan | 4 January 2024
Logitech Gaming Headset G930: How To Set Up G Key
Wearables

Logitech Gaming Headset G930: How To Set Up G Key

by Brittney Harrigan | 4 January 2024
What Are The Side Buttons On The Gaming Mouse?
PC Gaming

What Are The Side Buttons On The Gaming Mouse?

by Brittney Harrigan | 4 January 2024
Which Is Better: Optical Or Laser Gaming Mouse?
PC Gaming

Which Is Better: Optical Or Laser Gaming Mouse?

by Brittney Harrigan | 4 January 2024
How To Customize Logitech G600 Mmo Gaming Mouse
PC Gaming

How To Customize Logitech G600 Mmo Gaming Mouse

by Brittney Harrigan | 4 January 2024
How To Program T7 Wired Gaming Mouse
PC Gaming

How To Program T7 Wired Gaming Mouse

by Brittney Harrigan | 4 January 2024