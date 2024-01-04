microsoft-introduces-copilot-key-for-pc-keyboards

Microsoft has announced its plans to revolutionize the PC keyboard by introducing a new Copilot key, set to join the ranks of familiar keys such as the Windows key, Control key, and Alt key. This move is part of the company’s vision to make 2024 the “year of the AI PC.”

Empowering AI Transformation

The introduction of the Copilot key represents a significant milestone, marking the first major change to the Windows PC keyboard in almost thirty years. According to Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, the Copilot key is designed to empower individuals to more easily engage in the AI transformation. When pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience, seamlessly integrating Copilot into users’ day-to-day activities.

Launch Details

In regions where Copilot is not available, the Copilot key will launch Windows Search. The first keyboards featuring the new key are set to debut at CES in Las Vegas this year, with anticipated shipping to commence in late February.

AI Integration and Future Outlook

Microsoft, in collaboration with chip partners like AMD and Intel, aims to offload a significant portion of AI inferencing onto local silicon, which is expected to unlock new AI experiences on the Windows PC. This move signifies a transformative moment in the journey with Windows, positioning Copilot as the entry point into the world of AI on the PC.