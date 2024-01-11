google-to-waive-data-transfer-fees-for-google-cloud-customers

Google has announced that it will no longer impose charges on Google Cloud customers for transferring their data to another cloud provider or on-premise datacenter. This move is effective immediately.

Key Takeaway Google has announced the cessation of data transfer fees for Google Cloud customers, allowing them to transfer their data to other cloud providers or on-premise datacenters at no additional cost. This decision reflects ongoing regulatory scrutiny and competitive pressures in the public cloud market.

Free Data Transfers for Google Cloud Services Customers

Google Cloud services customers, including those using BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Datastore, Filestore, Spanner, and Persistent Disk, are now eligible for free data transfers out of Google Cloud.

Customers must apply for approval through a form to avail of this benefit and will have 60 days to complete the data transfer upon approval. If the specified time frame elapses, they will need to submit a second request.

Waiving of Data Transfer Fees

Upon the successful transfer of approved customer data out of Google Cloud and termination of their cloud written agreement, the data transfer fee will be waived via a bill credit. It is important to note that Google reserves the right to audit data movement away from Google Cloud for compliance with program terms and conditions.

Regulatory and Market Response

Google’s decision comes amidst criticism from regulators and rival public cloud providers regarding cloud egress fees. These fees can be substantial for cloud customers, with reports indicating significant payments made by companies such as Apple to other cloud providers.

Industry Trends and Regulatory Environment

Various industry surveys and regulatory developments, including the establishment of the Bandwidth Alliance, have highlighted the impact of egress fees on cloud customers. Regulatory bodies in Europe and the United States have initiated inquiries and probes into cloud data egress fees and related market dynamics, potentially signaling changes in the regulatory landscape for public cloud providers.

Competition and Market Position

Google’s move to waive data transfer fees aligns with its efforts to enhance its position in the global public cloud market. With competitors such as Azure and AWS leading the market, Google aims to differentiate its cloud services and attract a larger share of customers.