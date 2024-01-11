Newsnews
Introducing Moustrap: The Luxury Computer Mouse For Designers And Artists

Written by: Lucina Mccomb | Published: 12 January 2024
The computer mouse, a basic tool in the world of technology, has remained relatively unchanged since its inception. However, Moustrap is set to revolutionize the way designers, artists, and 3D modelers interact with their digital workspace. This premium computer mouse not only aims to enhance productivity but also to reduce the physical strain associated with long hours of work.

Key Takeaway

Moustrap is a luxury computer mouse designed to provide a comfortable and ergonomic experience for users, particularly targeting designers and artists who spend long hours working with a mouse. With its unique design and functionality, it aims to address the physical strain associated with traditional computer mice.

Design and Ergonomics

Andrew Federici, the mind behind Moustrap, was inspired to create this innovative mouse after a friend, a creative director, suffered a hand injury from repetitive mouse movements. The mouse is designed to be a functional and ergonomic piece of art, featuring a luxurious leather-clad exterior. The goal is to provide users with a comfortable and enjoyable experience while using the mouse.

Features and Functionality

The Moustrap boasts a footprint similar to that of a mouse mat, allowing the user’s hand to remain stationary while using a small joystick to control the cursor. The prototype is already built, and the team is in the process of finalizing the electronics. The mouse is expected to hit the market in approximately three months, targeting CAD designers, graphic designers, and individuals who heavily rely on mouse interaction. However, with its premium design and features, the price point is anticipated to be in the range of $400-500.

Accessibility and Market Reach

While some may view Moustrap as a high-end gadget for a niche market, Federici believes that the product could benefit anyone who regularly uses a mouse. As someone who has personally experienced hand strain, he is committed to making Moustrap accessible to a wider audience. Despite the initial high-end pricing, Federici has chosen to self-fund the project, with potential plans to seek investors in the future. With a manufacturing partner already in place in China, Moustrap is well on its way to reaching users worldwide.

