Allseated Secures $20 Million In Funding To Revolutionize Event Planning

This week, Allseated, the leading platform for virtual venue tours and event planning, announced that it has raised an impressive $20 million in a recent round of funding. The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2011, has developed a collaborative space-visualization platform that revolutionizes the way event organizers plan and showcase venues.

Enhancing the Event Planning Experience

Allseated’s platform provides event planners and venues with a cutting-edge tool for creating virtual walkthroughs, offering prospective clients an immersive experience that allows them to explore venues from the comfort of their own homes. The platform includes an array of features, such as 360-degree views of buildings, interactive floor plan design, and intuitive collaboration tools.

Allseated’s design platform offers a seamless and user-friendly interface, making it easy for event organizers to bring their visions to life. With the ability to virtually showcase venues and customize floor plans, planners can now provide their clients with a realistic preview of their events, leading to increased customer satisfaction and improved decision-making.

The Shift from the Metaverse to Real-World Events

Last year, Allseated received $15 million in funding as it aimed to expand into the realm of corporate metaverses. However, the company recently announced that it is spinning off its “meetaverse” division into a separate entity. While specific details about this decision remain undisclosed, it is evident that Allseated is focusing its efforts back on real-world events.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the events industry, prompting the rise of virtual event platforms. With the gradual return of in-person events, virtual platforms like Allseated have redirected their attention towards improving the planning and execution of physical gatherings. This strategic shift aligns with the changing landscape and offers event organizers a valuable tool to navigate the evolving event planning landscape.

Continued Growth in the Event Tech Space

Allseated’s latest funding round brings its total cash raised to over $43 million, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the platform’s potential. Notable investors in this round include Magma Ventures, Level Structured Capital, Vestech Partners, NYFF, and WGG.

This funding comes at a time when the event tech sector is rapidly expanding and evolving. Industry players, such as Dice and EventMobi, are also securing significant investments to enhance their event discovery, ticketing, and management platforms. As the world adjusts to a post-pandemic reality, the integration of virtual and physical events will likely become the new standard, offering a holistic and flexible approach to event planning.

Allseated’s vision and innovative approach to virtual venue tours and event planning are set to reshape the industry. With its latest funding injection, the company is poised for further growth, providing event organizers and venues with the tools they need to create exceptional experiences and unforgettable events.