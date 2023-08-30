Newsnews
News

Allseated Secures $20 Million In Funding To Revolutionize Event Planning

Written by: Jeanelle Hwang | Published: 30 August 2023
allseated-secures-20-million-in-funding-to-revolutionize-event-planning
News

This week, Allseated, the leading platform for virtual venue tours and event planning, announced that it has raised an impressive $20 million in a recent round of funding. The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2011, has developed a collaborative space-visualization platform that revolutionizes the way event organizers plan and showcase venues.

Enhancing the Event Planning Experience

Allseated’s platform provides event planners and venues with a cutting-edge tool for creating virtual walkthroughs, offering prospective clients an immersive experience that allows them to explore venues from the comfort of their own homes. The platform includes an array of features, such as 360-degree views of buildings, interactive floor plan design, and intuitive collaboration tools.

Allseated’s design platform offers a seamless and user-friendly interface, making it easy for event organizers to bring their visions to life. With the ability to virtually showcase venues and customize floor plans, planners can now provide their clients with a realistic preview of their events, leading to increased customer satisfaction and improved decision-making.

Key Takeaway

Allseated has raised $20 million in funding to further develop and expand its virtual venue tour and event planning platform. The platform allows event organizers to create immersive virtual walkthroughs and design floor plans, enhancing the event planning experience for both planners and clients.

The Shift from the Metaverse to Real-World Events

Last year, Allseated received $15 million in funding as it aimed to expand into the realm of corporate metaverses. However, the company recently announced that it is spinning off its “meetaverse” division into a separate entity. While specific details about this decision remain undisclosed, it is evident that Allseated is focusing its efforts back on real-world events.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the events industry, prompting the rise of virtual event platforms. With the gradual return of in-person events, virtual platforms like Allseated have redirected their attention towards improving the planning and execution of physical gatherings. This strategic shift aligns with the changing landscape and offers event organizers a valuable tool to navigate the evolving event planning landscape.

Continued Growth in the Event Tech Space

Allseated’s latest funding round brings its total cash raised to over $43 million, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the platform’s potential. Notable investors in this round include Magma Ventures, Level Structured Capital, Vestech Partners, NYFF, and WGG.

This funding comes at a time when the event tech sector is rapidly expanding and evolving. Industry players, such as Dice and EventMobi, are also securing significant investments to enhance their event discovery, ticketing, and management platforms. As the world adjusts to a post-pandemic reality, the integration of virtual and physical events will likely become the new standard, offering a holistic and flexible approach to event planning.

Allseated’s vision and innovative approach to virtual venue tours and event planning are set to reshape the industry. With its latest funding injection, the company is poised for further growth, providing event organizers and venues with the tools they need to create exceptional experiences and unforgettable events.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Gillan Gigliotti | 31 August 2023
Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Persis Licata | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Vanda Petrie | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Oriana Heckman | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Cathrine Ferrante | 31 August 2023
Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters
News

Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters

by Kailey Mcclain | 31 August 2023
Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention
News

Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention

by Piper Snead | 31 August 2023
New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism
News

New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism

by Ninnette Katz | 31 August 2023

Recent Stories

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Jeanelle Hwang | 31 August 2023
X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Jeanelle Hwang | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Jeanelle Hwang | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Jeanelle Hwang | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Jeanelle Hwang | 31 August 2023
Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention
News

Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention

by Jeanelle Hwang | 31 August 2023
Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters
News

Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters

by Jeanelle Hwang | 31 August 2023
New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism
News

New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism

by Jeanelle Hwang | 31 August 2023