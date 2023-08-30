Apollo.io Secures $100M Funding At A Valuation Of $1.6B, Accelerating The Growth Of Its Sales Tech Platform

Full-stack sales tech platform Apollo.io has raised $100 million in a Series D funding round, valuing the company at $1.6 billion. The funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Tribe Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. This latest investment will enable Apollo.io to invest further in product development and research and development (R&D), as well as expand its team from 450 employees to 1,000 by 2025.

Revolutionizing the Sales Tech Stack

Apollo.io was founded by Tim Zheng, who experienced the challenges of running a small business and expanding it while working at his first startup, BrainGenie. Frustrated with the effectiveness of existing sales prospecting tools, Zheng decided to build his own platform. Today, Apollo.io offers a unique solution that combines sales intelligence and execution workflows with a database of over 270 million verified B2B contacts.

Traditional go-to-market tech stacks are often complex and costly, requiring businesses to manage multiple separate tools. However, Zheng believes that Apollo.io can solve this problem by consolidating the entire sales tech stack into one platform. This approach enables sellers to minimize their time spent using various tools and streamline their workflows, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity.

Product-led Growth and AI-powered Assistance

Apollo.io stands out from its competitors due to its product-led growth strategy, investing 60% of funds into product development. This dedication to enhancing its platform has resulted in a rapid increase in users and revenue. The company has released 20 new go-to-market workflows in the past year and plans to continue this rate of development.

In addition to workflow improvements, Apollo.io also offers an AI-powered assistant tool focused on sales prospect targeting. Leveraging its extensive B2B database, the tool uses data such as sales engagement and buying intent signals to send fewer but more relevant emails to sales prospects. This approach aims to increase engagement and improve the effectiveness of sales outreach.

The sales tech space is rapidly growing, with the sales platforms software market projected to reach $193.1 billion by 2032. Apollo.io faces competition from other startups in the industry, including FlashIntel and ZoomInfo. Zheng sees ZoomInfo as their main competitor but argues that Apollo.io provides a superior experience by offering a unified platform that was built from the ground up, rather than through acquisitions.

With a revenue growth of 900% since 2021, Apollo.io has established itself as a leader in the sales tech industry. The company serves three million users across 500,000 customers, including notable names like Qualtrics, Customer.io, and Census. This latest funding round will enable Apollo.io to continue improving its platform, solving pain points, eliminating redundancies, and ultimately making the go-to-market process faster and more efficient for its customers.