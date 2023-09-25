Newsnews
TeachMe.To Receives $2M Funding To Connect Beginner Athletes With Local Coaches

Written by: Marjie Harker | Published: 26 September 2023
Sports coaching platform TeachMe.To has secured $2 million in seed funding to expand its reach and improve its services. The funding will be used for scaling the platform, launching a new app for students, and expanding into new sports offerings. TeachMe.To was founded in late 2021 with the aim of making it easier for consumers to pursue new sports or hobbies by simplifying the booking process.

Key Takeaway

TeachMe.To, a sports coaching platform, has secured $2 million in seed funding to expand its services and improve its offerings. The platform connects beginner athletes with local coaches, providing tailored lessons and a seamless booking process. TeachMe.To aims to empower coaches and assist them in establishing successful coaching businesses. The company also plans to launch a dedicated app for learners and expand its range of skills and sports offerings. Through democratization and accessibility, TeachMe.To is revolutionizing sports education and enabling individuals to start playing with confidence.

Connecting Athletes with Coaches

TeachMe.To provides access to local lessons in over 100 U.S. cities. The platform connects beginner athletes with vetted coaches who specialize in various sports, including pickleball, tennis, golf, surfing, and boxing. Each lesson is tailored to the individual student’s goals, ensuring a personalized learning experience. TeachMe.To also offers complimentary insurance and a “Love Your Lesson” money-back guarantee, giving students peace of mind.

Furthermore, TeachMe.To aims to assist coaches in building their client portfolios or entering the teaching profession. The platform offers free filming sessions to coaches, allowing them to create “Vet ‘Em Videos” to showcase their experience, qualifications, teaching philosophy, and reasons for coaching. By reducing the barriers to entry for coaches, TeachMe.To is committed to fostering opportunities and success in the coaching industry.

Empowering Coaches and Students

TeachMe.To handles the business aspects of coaching, alleviating coaches’ financial burden and allowing them to focus on teaching. Coaches are only charged a one-time matchmaking fee based on demand and location, with TeachMe.To taking a 20% commission. The top instructors on the platform currently earn $5,000 per month, and TeachMe.To envisions coaches taking home over $2,000,000 by the end of 2023.

Soon, TeachMe.To will launch a separate app for learners, enabling them to track their progress, receive video feedback from coaches, and enhance their learning experience. The company plans to create a Duolingo-like learning environment to accelerate students’ progress.

Expanding Opportunities and Democratizing Sports

TeachMe.To has ambitious plans to add more skills for people to learn, such as boxing, piano, fitness, and dance classes. The platform aims to become a one-stop-shop for individuals seeking to pursue new hobbies or sports. With its focus on inclusivity and accessibility, TeachMe.To seeks to democratize sports and enable participants to engage with confidence and passion.

