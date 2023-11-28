Cyber Monday may be known for its incredible deals, but this year, the AI Garage Sale is stealing the spotlight. This unique online experience allows users to engage in lively haggling sessions with artificial intelligence (AI) beings, all in an attempt to snag some interesting and sometimes bizarre items. Created by the Los Angeles-based art studio Brain, the AI Garage Sale is a fully functional interactive project that offers a wide range of products, from a classic 1997 Tamagotchi to a cutting-edge PS5 or even a quirky toilet magazine.

Key Takeaway The AI Garage Sale offers a unique and entertaining online experience, allowing users to engage in haggling sessions with artificial intelligence to acquire interesting items. The project showcases the creativity of Brain, an art studio aiming to comment on and satirize the tech industry through their innovative projects.

Haggling with AI: A Real and Entertaining Experience

Brain, inspired by the MSCHF project concept, has brought AI Garage Sale to life. The concept goes beyond a mere online experiment, as users can genuinely negotiate prices with AI entities for the items of their choice. The inventory is reminiscent of what one might stumble upon at a traditional Midwestern garage sale, but Brain has also added some unexpected temptations, like Olivia Rodrigo pit tickets, to up the ante.

The real challenge lies in convincing the AI to offer a desirable price. The AI has the freedom to set prices at its discretion, testing the user’s negotiation skills to their limits. It becomes a game of strategy and wit as participants seek to strike a good deal, even potentially securing big-ticket items such as a brand new PS5, AirPods, or even coveted Olivia Rodrigo tickets.

Unconventional Haggling Methods

With the opportunity to engage in lively haggling sessions, participants have tried various tactics to outsmart the AI. Some have attempted to persuade the AI by claiming that haunted items like a Big Mouth Billy Bass should be sold at a significant discount because only they have the power to free the items from their curse. Others have taken a reverse approach, positioning themselves as the sellers, forcing the AI to negotiate with them.

However, the AI remains steadfast and resilient, sticking to the prices it deems fair. Yet, there have been instances of success, with users managing to strike good deals. For instance, one user was able to acquire third-generation AirPods for only $98, a truly attractive offer considering the regular Cyber Monday prices that start at $130.

Creative Art and Commentary on the Tech Industry

Brain, known for their innovative artistic creations, has joined a group of artists and studios using their tech expertise to create projects that poke fun at and comment on the tech industry. These include games that simulate the experience of managing Twitter’s trust and safety team, VC trading cards, an anime dating sim that helps you with your taxes, and even a startup that retrieves your belongings from your ex-partner’s house.