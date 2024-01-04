how-meta-quest-3-and-supernatural-helped-me-through-a-wrist-injury

A few weeks ago, I found myself in an unfortunate situation – I broke my wrist in a rather silly way involving e-scooters. As someone who is very active and enjoys weight training, the thought of a prolonged recovery period with limited mobility was daunting. Little did I know that relief would come in the form of virtual boxing.

Key Takeaway Virtual reality fitness programs like Supernatural, when paired with advanced headsets such as Meta Quest 3, can provide an engaging and effective means of physical rehabilitation and exercise, particularly during recovery from injuries.

Finding Relief in Virtual Reality

Before my injury, I had been using Supernatural on my Meta Quest 3 headset. Despite my initial skepticism about working out in a headset, I found the experience surprisingly compelling. The virtual boxing provided a full-body workout with a cardio component, all while being accessible at different skill levels. The immersive nature of the virtual environment made the workout engaging and less likely to become monotonous compared to traditional exercise.

From Diversion to Lifesaver

Following my injury, which required surgery and a projected six-week recovery period, I discovered that I could still engage in the virtual boxing workouts. Despite the limitations imposed by my injury, I was able to participate in the arm movements required for the workouts while holding a Quest controller. This unexpected turn of events transformed Supernatural from a fun diversion to a virtual lifesaver during my recovery period.

Rehabilitation and Progress

As I gradually regained range of motion and flexibility in my healing wrist, Supernatural continued to play a crucial role in my rehabilitation. Shedding the brace and gradually returning to medium intensity workouts marked significant milestones in my recovery. Witnessing my punch speed increase as my confidence and arm strength improved was incredibly rewarding.

My experience with Meta’s Quest 3 and Supernatural has not only reshaped my perspective on consumer VR but has also highlighted the enduring appeal and practical use of virtual reality fitness programs in home settings. The accelerated realization of the value and lasting appeal of these technologies during my recovery has been eye-opening.