The Skimm Co-Founders: Navigating The Digital Media Landscape

In this edition, we delve into the journey of theSkimm, a digital media company revolutionizing news delivery for millennial women. Co-founded and co-led by Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, theSkimm has carved a unique niche in the ever-evolving digital media landscape.

Riding the Digital Media Rollercoaster

Zakin and Weisberg shared insights into the challenges they faced while navigating the dynamic digital media terrain over the past decade. The discussion shed light on the triumphs and tribulations encountered by theSkimm as it adapted to the rapidly changing media landscape.

Pioneering a Millennial Women-Focused Product

The co-founders also delved into the experience of pitching a product tailored specifically for millennial women to male venture capitalists. Their journey provides a compelling narrative of perseverance and determination in the face of industry norms and expectations.

The Co-CEO Strategy

Zakin and Weisberg revealed the rationale behind their decision to operate as co-CEOs, offering valuable insights into the dynamics of their partnership and how this unique strategy has contributed to the success of theSkimm.