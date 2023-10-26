A new generative AI startup, 1337 (Leet), has emerged from stealth with $4 million in funding to create a community of AI-driven micro-influencers. These influencers, known as “Entities,” are computer-generated personalities with hyper-personalized interests and diverse backgrounds. The company aims to provide a refreshing alternative to the oversaturated influencer market, where many influencers are either too commercial or too impersonal.

AI-Driven Entities with Human Input

What sets 1337 apart from other AI-generated influencers is their approach to the creative process. Rather than relying solely on AI algorithms, 1337 allows users to suggest what the Entities do and say. This unique combination of human interaction and AI technology is at the core of 1337’s vision.

Not only can users contribute to the creation of the Entities, but they are also compensated for their contributions. While the exact amount of payment has not been disclosed publicly, 1337 offers a flat fee for user contributions. As the Entities gain followers and engagement, bonus opportunities tied to community engagement with the content will also be introduced.

Discovering the AI-Driven Entities

1337 is launching with 50 AI-driven influencers, each with their own unique set of skills, traits, and interests. For example, there’s Daria, a 19-year-old music blogger who is passionate about “emo culture” and advocates for mental health. Each Entity has its own backstory, favorite hangout spots, and philosophy on the world. They even have their own social media accounts, including Instagram and LinkedIn, allowing followers to interact with them through comments and direct messages.

Breaking New Ground in Social Media Engagement

According to Jenny Dearing, co-founder, and CEO of 1337, the company’s vision goes beyond mere chatbot interactions. They aim to create Entities that evolve with their niche communities, adapting to the ever-changing digital landscape. In doing so, 1337 believes they can redefine how we think about social media engagement and how people interact with each other online.

While the Entities are still in beta, they are scheduled to officially launch in January 2024. The founding team of 1337 includes co-founder Robin Raszka, former founder of AI avatar startup Alter, and Jan Maly, a former machine learning engineer. The company has also enlisted key strategic advisors, including Bailey Richardson, former head of community at Instagram.

With funding from investors such as Credo Ventures, GFR Fund, Treble Capital, and Roosh Ventures, 1337 aims to grow its global creator community. The company plans to introduce new features, such as speaking abilities for the Entities and revenue-sharing models for creators.

As the digital human economy continues to grow, 1337 is poised to make a significant impact on the social media landscape by providing a fresh and engaging alternative to traditional influencers.