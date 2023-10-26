Newsnews
Outset Employs GPT-4 To Improve User Surveys

Written by: Mommy Lebrun | Published: 27 October 2023
Outset, a startup founded by Aaron Cannon and Michael Hess, is utilizing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize user surveys. With the help of OpenAI’s flagship AI model, GPT-4, Outset automates the process of conducting and synthesizing interviews for research studies.

Key Takeaway

Outset, a startup utilizing GPT-4, OpenAI’s flagship AI model, is transforming the way user surveys are conducted. By automating the interview process, Outset enables faster and more accessible user insights, helping insights teams meet the increasing demands for quicker results. With its success in working with companies like WeightWatchers, Outset is poised to make a significant impact in the market for research.

Streamlining Qualitative Data Collection

Traditionally, gathering qualitative insights from users has been a time-consuming and resource-intensive task. Researchers often faced challenges scheduling and moderating interviews with survey participants, which led to delays and increased costs. However, Outset aims to change that by leveraging AI technology.

Through Outset’s platform, researchers can create surveys and share them with prospective survey takers. GPT-4 then engages in conversations with respondents, clarifies responses, and establishes a “conversational rapport” to elicit deeper insights. The AI model generates themes, tallies response counts, and highlights quotes, enabling researchers to uncover the story behind the data.

Faster and More Accessible User Insights

Outset’s approach significantly accelerates the process of collecting and analyzing qualitative data, eliminating the need for manual work. According to Aaron Cannon, Outset’s co-founder, this solution allows insights teams to keep up with the increasing demands for faster results from decision-makers. The company envisions expanding the market for research by making user insights more accessible to teams across various business sectors.

Promising Results and Future Expansion

Although Outset is still in its early stages, it has already demonstrated its potential. WeightWatchers, a well-known household brand, used Outset and conducted over 100 interviews within just 24 hours. The insights gained from these interviews are now being used to propose a new user segmentation framework for WeightWatchers.

With its recent funding round of $3.8 million, led by Adverb Ventures, Outset plans to expand its team and enhance its capabilities. The startup is currently working with enterprise insights teams at companies like Opendoor and other consumer-oriented enterprises to help them make smarter and faster user-centered decisions. By combining AI-powered tools with human expertise, Outset aims to meet the growing demand for efficient and insightful research in today’s fast-paced business environment.

