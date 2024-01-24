twitch-introduces-new-revenue-share-program-for-streamers

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, has announced a significant update to its revenue share program, which is set to benefit a wider range of content creators. The new tier, known as the “Plus Program,” will offer a 60/40 revenue split and lower qualification requirements, making it more accessible to smaller creators. This move aims to address the feedback from the streaming community and provide a clear path for streamers to increase their earnings.

Expanding Access to Smaller Creators

Starting in May, the Plus Program will be open to both Affiliates and Partners, marking a significant expansion of the platform’s premium revenue share program. The previous Partner Plus Program, which had a 70/30 revenue split, will now be rebranded as the Plus Program, offering a more favorable revenue split to a broader range of streamers.

Changes to Qualification Criteria

Under the new program, streamers can qualify for the 60/40 revenue split by maintaining 100 Plus Points for three consecutive months. Additionally, the qualification requirement for the 70/30 split has been lowered from 350 Plus Points to 300 Plus Points, providing streamers with a more achievable path to higher revenue shares.

Impact on Prime Gaming Subscriptions

However, the announcement also includes changes to Prime Gaming subscriptions, which will now be paid out at a fixed rate based on the subscriber’s country, effective June 3. This adjustment may have varying effects on streamers, particularly those who qualify for the 70/30 split. Twitch plans to publish and update the rates annually to mitigate the impact on streamers’ monthly income.

Addressing Community Feedback

The updates to Twitch’s revenue share program come in response to feedback from the streaming community, with the aim of providing more transparent and accessible monetization opportunities for creators. By lifting the $100,000 annual cap on 70/30 splits and introducing the new Plus Program, Twitch seeks to align its interests with those of its streamers and incentivize continued use of its revenue products.