Smart Pepper Spray Startup 444 Strikes Major Partnership Deal With Mace At CES

Written by: Etty Sheridan | Published: 12 January 2024
A year after making headlines at CES, 444, the startup behind the innovative ‘smart’ pepper spray device, has returned with a significant announcement. The company has secured a major partnership, co-development, and co-branding deal with Mace, a prominent name in the sprayable self-defense sector.

Key Takeaway

444, the smart pepper spray startup, has announced a major partnership with Mace for the development of a GPS and Bluetooth enabled self-defense device. The collaboration aims to introduce a premium, technologically advanced product to the market, signaling a significant move for both companies.

Partnership with Mace

The agreement between 444 and Mace involves the joint development and launch of a GPS and Bluetooth enabled smart pepper spray device. This device is designed to send the user’s current location to emergency contacts upon deployment. According to Logan Nash, co-founder of 444, the partnership with Mace stemmed from the attention the company received after CES last year.

Product Development

At this year’s CES, 444 showcased pre-production samples of the smart pepper spray device, which received positive feedback for its design and quality. The team aims to commence production in the coming months. The device features a replaceable canister, a unique feature that sets it apart from traditional single-use pepper sprays.

Advanced Features

The smart pepper spray not only dispenses pepper spray upon deployment but also sends a signal to the user’s phone, transmitting their live location to designated emergency contacts. Additionally, the device offers a subscription-based service connecting users to a 24-hour emergency hotline for further assistance.

Impact on Mace Brand

Mace Brand’s Chairman and CEO, Sanjay Singh, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the product’s advanced technology and high-end design. The partnership with 444 signifies a significant release for Mace Brand, aiming to appeal to consumers seeking technologically advanced personal safety products.

