google-announces-support-for-more-real-money-games-on-play-store

Google has revealed its plans to expand the availability of real-money games (RMG) on the Play Store, allowing a wider range of games in this category to comply with local laws.

Extended Support in Specific Countries

Starting in June, Google will initiate the program with extended support for real-money gaming in India, Brazil, and Mexico, with intentions to expand to more countries in the future.

New Service Fee Model

Google is also contemplating a new service fee model for subscriptions and in-app purchases related to RMG. However, specific details regarding the fee structure have not been disclosed by the company.

Policy Update and Pilot Programs

Google’s policy update will expand the types of real-money gaming apps allowed on the Play Store to include those that are legal but not regulated. The company had initiated pilot programs in India and Mexico in 2021 and 2022, respectively, to allow specific types of real-money gaming apps.

Impact on Revenue and User-Choice Billing Program

The introduction of a new service fee for real-money games is expected to have a significant impact on the revenue generated through the Google Play Store. This move comes at a time when Google is under scrutiny to allow developers to utilize alternative payment methods. The company currently offers a 4% discount on service fees through its user-choice billing program, which is still in the pilot phase.