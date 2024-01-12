hyundai-motor-india-resolves-data-exposure-bug-impacting-customers

Hyundai Motor India, a notable player in the South Asian market, has taken swift action to address a critical bug that led to the exposure of customers’ personal information. The bug, which allowed access to sensitive data such as names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers, has been rectified by the company following its discovery.

Key Takeaway Hyundai Motor India has promptly addressed a bug that exposed customers’ personal data, demonstrating its dedication to data security and customer privacy.

Addressing the Data Breach

Upon review, it was found that the exposed data included details of registered owners, vehicle information, and contact details of customers who had availed services at Hyundai Motor India’s authorized service stations across the country. This significant breach raised concerns about the security and privacy of the affected individuals.

Response from Hyundai Motor India

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Hyundai Motor India emphasized the company’s commitment to prioritizing the protection of customer data. The company acknowledged the importance of maintaining robust systems and processes to safeguard sensitive information and assured customers of ongoing efforts to uphold their interests.