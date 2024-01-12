Newsnews
News

Hyundai Motor India Resolves Data Exposure Bug Impacting Customers

Written by: Julienne Paquette | Published: 12 January 2024
hyundai-motor-india-resolves-data-exposure-bug-impacting-customers
News

Hyundai Motor India, a notable player in the South Asian market, has taken swift action to address a critical bug that led to the exposure of customers’ personal information. The bug, which allowed access to sensitive data such as names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers, has been rectified by the company following its discovery.

Key Takeaway

Hyundai Motor India has promptly addressed a bug that exposed customers’ personal data, demonstrating its dedication to data security and customer privacy.

Addressing the Data Breach

Upon review, it was found that the exposed data included details of registered owners, vehicle information, and contact details of customers who had availed services at Hyundai Motor India’s authorized service stations across the country. This significant breach raised concerns about the security and privacy of the affected individuals.

Response from Hyundai Motor India

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Hyundai Motor India emphasized the company’s commitment to prioritizing the protection of customer data. The company acknowledged the importance of maintaining robust systems and processes to safeguard sensitive information and assured customers of ongoing efforts to uphold their interests.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Tesla To Increase Component Sourcing From India, Doubling Investment To $1.9 Billion
News

Tesla To Increase Component Sourcing From India, Doubling Investment To $1.9 Billion

by Cahra Astorga | 14 September 2023
Race For Standardization: Hyundai And Kia Join Tesla Charging Standard
News

Race For Standardization: Hyundai And Kia Join Tesla Charging Standard

by Mariellen Doucette | 6 October 2023
Envisics Raises $100M In Funding To Drive Advancements In AR Heads-Up Display Technology For Cars
News

Envisics Raises $100M In Funding To Drive Advancements In AR Heads-Up Display Technology For Cars

by Ophelia Mahon | 5 September 2023
Major Security Vulnerability Fixed In Indian State Government Website
News

Major Security Vulnerability Fixed In Indian State Government Website

by Charmane Appleby | 13 October 2023
How Startups Can Help Close The EV Charging Gap
News

How Startups Can Help Close The EV Charging Gap

by Dasha Chafin | 7 September 2023
New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike
News

New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike

by Geraldine Strang | 19 October 2023
Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023
11 Amazing Kindle For Pc Windows 10 Download for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Kindle For Pc Windows 10 Download for 2024

by Tobi Kellner | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

Smart Pepper Spray Startup 444 Strikes Major Partnership Deal With Mace At CES
News

Smart Pepper Spray Startup 444 Strikes Major Partnership Deal With Mace At CES

by Julienne Paquette | 12 January 2024
Hyundai Motor India Resolves Data Exposure Bug Impacting Customers
News

Hyundai Motor India Resolves Data Exposure Bug Impacting Customers

by Julienne Paquette | 12 January 2024
Google Announces Support For More Real-Money Games On Play Store
News

Google Announces Support For More Real-Money Games On Play Store

by Julienne Paquette | 12 January 2024
How Old Was Harrison Ford In Raiders Of Lost Ark
GAMING

How Old Was Harrison Ford In Raiders Of Lost Ark

by Julienne Paquette | 12 January 2024
Where To Turn In Island Tokens In Lost Ark
GAMING

Where To Turn In Island Tokens In Lost Ark

by Julienne Paquette | 12 January 2024
Seamless Connection: Pairing Jarv Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones With IPhone
Gadget Usage

Seamless Connection: Pairing Jarv Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones With IPhone

by Julienne Paquette | 12 January 2024
Discovering Phones Compatible With Waterproof Cases
Gadget Usage

Discovering Phones Compatible With Waterproof Cases

by Julienne Paquette | 12 January 2024
Step-by-Step Guide: Opening The Atomic Waterproof Case For IPhone 6S Plus
Gadget Usage

Step-by-Step Guide: Opening The Atomic Waterproof Case For IPhone 6S Plus

by Julienne Paquette | 12 January 2024