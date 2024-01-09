kia-unveils-new-commercial-ev-van-lineup-at-ces-2024

Kia, the Korean automaker, has revealed its plans to introduce a new lineup of electric vans, trucks, ride-hailing, and last-mile delivery vehicles at CES 2024. These vehicles will be built on a new modular platform, signaling Kia’s foray into the commercial electric vehicle market.

Kia’s Partnership with Uber

During the press conference at CES 2024, Kia announced a global partnership with Uber, marking a significant milestone for the company’s new PVB (Purpose-Built Vehicle) business division. Pierre-Martin Bos, the vice president of the division, shared the details of this strategic collaboration.

Modular Design and “Life Modules”

The upcoming electric vehicles from Kia will feature a modular design, similar to the popular skateboard-style platforms used in the industry. Additionally, Kia introduced the concept of “life modules,” which will allow the cabins of these vehicles to be swapped out, offering flexibility and customization for different use cases.

Future Plans and Production

While specific details such as pricing and target specifications were not disclosed, Kia revealed its plans to establish a dedicated manufacturing plant in South Korea, with operations expected to commence in 2025. The plant aims to achieve an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, signaling Kia’s long-term commitment to the commercial EV market.