Samsung’s Commitment To Sustainability Takes Center Stage At CES 2024

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Samsung showcased its unwavering commitment to sustainability, echoing the mantra of “reduce, reuse, recycle.” The tech giant dedicated a significant portion of its keynote speech to underline its efforts towards resource circularity, emphasizing the incorporation of recycled materials in its popular products. From smartphones to TVs and refrigerators, Samsung is making strides in integrating sustainability into its core operations.

Key Takeaway Samsung’s initiatives at CES 2024 underscore its dedication to a low-carbon circular economy, demonstrating that tech companies can prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility in their operations.

Samsung’s Eco-Friendly Product Designs

During the event, Inhee Chung, VP of corporate sustainability at Samsung, highlighted the company’s use of recycled materials in its flagship products. For instance, Samsung has utilized recycled fishing nets in its Galaxy smartphones, recycled plastic in its TVs, and recycled aluminum in its bespoke refrigerators. Notably, recycled plastic accounted for 14% of the total plastic used in Samsung’s products in 2022, with plans to increase this percentage in the future.

Environmental Impact During Product Use

Besides focusing on sustainable manufacturing, Samsung is also addressing the environmental impact of its products during their usage. The introduction of innovative features such as SmartThings AI Energy Mode allows consumers to manage energy consumption at home through connected intelligence. Moreover, Samsung has witnessed a significant increase in SmartThings energy users worldwide, signaling a growing awareness of energy management among consumers.

Partnerships for a Greener Future

Samsung’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the product lifecycle, with initiatives aimed at reuse and recycling. The company offers refurbished phones through programs like 35 Renewed and the Galaxy Upcycling initiative, which encourages users to repurpose old devices. Additionally, Samsung has partnered with the D-Lab at MIT to develop innovative ways to upcycle its devices, particularly in low-income communities in Africa, where the impact of e-waste is most pronounced.

Looking Ahead

While Samsung’s efforts are commendable, there is a recognition that more can be done to further enhance its environmental initiatives. However, the tangible metrics and milestones outlined at CES 2024 signal a departure from mere greenwashing, portraying a genuine commitment that requires substantial investment and effort to materialize. As Samsung continues to innovate in its product offerings, its strides towards a greener and more sustainable future are evident and deserving of recognition.