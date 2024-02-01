Google Unveils MusicFX And TextFX: GenAI Tools For Music Creation

Google has recently announced the release of MusicFX, an innovative upgrade to its existing music-generating tool, MusicLM. This new tool is designed to revolutionize the music industry by offering higher-quality and faster music generation capabilities. MusicFX is now available in Google’s AI Test Kitchen, allowing users to experiment with this cutting-edge technology.

Key Takeaway Google’s release of MusicFX and TextFX demonstrates its commitment to advancing GenAI music technology. These tools offer innovative solutions for music creation and lyric writing, signaling Google’s significant investment in this evolving field.

Enhanced Features of MusicFX

MusicFX enables users to create music ditties up to 70 seconds in length, along with music loops. It allows users to input a text prompt describing the type of song they wish to generate, and offers suggestions for alternative descriptor words. Additionally, MusicFX provides a word cloud of recommendations for relevant descriptions, instruments, and tempos to enhance the music creation process.

MusicFX’s Performance

Upon testing, the samples generated by MusicFX were found to be of high quality, delivering on the user’s prompts. However, there are limitations to the tool’s capabilities, particularly in generating tracks with stringed instruments. Despite this, MusicFX showcases impressive potential for music creation.

Introduction of TextFX for Lyrics Generation

In addition to MusicFX, Google has also introduced TextFX, a lyrics generation tool, in its AI Test Kitchen. This tool, developed in collaboration with renowned rap artist and record producer Lupe Fiasco, offers a suite of modules designed to aid in the lyrics-writing process. TextFX is a valuable resource for lyricists and writers, providing various modules to enhance the creative process.