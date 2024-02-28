Newsnews
Adobe Unveils Project Music GenAI Control For Music Generation And Customization

Written by: Willyt Eley | Published: 29 February 2024
Adobe has revealed its latest innovation in the world of music creation and editing with the introduction of Project Music GenAI Control. This new platform, showcased at the Hot Pod Summit in Brooklyn, offers a unique approach to generating and customizing audio content using artificial intelligence.

Key Takeaway

Adobe’s Project Music GenAI Control introduces a new approach to music generation, allowing users to customize AI-generated music with ease. The platform is still in the research stage and is expected to be made publicly available in the future.

Customizable Music Generation

Project Music GenAI Control allows users to generate audio from text descriptions such as “happy dance” or “sad jazz,” as well as from a reference melody. What sets this platform apart is its ability to enable users to customize the generated music within the same workflow. Users can adjust various elements including tempo, intensity, repeating patterns, and structure. Additionally, the platform offers the option to extend a track to an arbitrary length, facilitating music remixing and the creation of endless loops.

Collaborative Development

Developed in collaboration with researchers at the University of California and Carnegie Mellon, Project Music GenAI Control is currently in the research stage and does not have a user interface yet. According to Adobe’s head of audio and video AI research, Gautham Mysore, the platform aims to empower users to explore their musical ideas without the need for extensive composing skills.

Ethical and Legal Considerations

While AI-powered music tools like Project Music GenAI Control offer exciting possibilities, they also raise ethical and legal concerns. The proliferation of AI-created music has led to debates surrounding copyright and authenticity. Instances of AI-generated music resembling familiar sounds and lyrics have sparked discussions about potential copyright violations and the commercialization of such content.

Addressing IP Issues

Adobe has emphasized its commitment to developing GenAI tools using licensed or public domain data to avoid potential intellectual property (IP) issues. The company is also working on implementing watermarking technology to identify audio produced by Project Music GenAI Control. However, the legal landscape surrounding AI-generated content remains a topic of ongoing discussion and exploration.

Future Outlook

Gautham Mysore expressed Adobe’s responsible approach to the development of GenAI tools, highlighting the coexistence of such tools with the contributions of talented musicians. As the industry continues to evolve, the introduction of platforms like Project Music GenAI Control is expected to inspire new musical ideas and possibilities.

