Newsnews
News

Google Introduces New Accessibility Features For Maps And Camera

Written by: Valencia Porter | Published: 19 October 2023
google-introduces-new-accessibility-features-for-maps-and-camera
News

Google is continuing its commitment to accessibility by rolling out new features in Maps, Search, and Assistant. In addition, the company is launching a new Magnifier app designed to assist users in reading text in various locations.

Key Takeaway

Google is making strides in improving accessibility by introducing new features to its Maps, Search, and Assistant services. These updates aim to empower individuals with visual impairments and mobility challenges, providing them with greater independence and convenience in their everyday lives.

Enhancements in Google Maps

In an effort to make its services more accessible, Google Maps is now offering screen reader support for the “Search with Live View” feature. This update allows users with visual impairments to hold their phones out to identify nearby places such as ATMs and public transport stations.

Furthermore, Google Maps will enable users to search for wheelchair-friendly shopping routes. The company is also working on adding markers for disabled-owned businesses on both Search and Maps.

Android Auto is also receiving an update for Maps, providing information about wheelchair accessibility for places like restrooms and parking areas. Wheelchair-friendly locations will be indicated with a wheelchair icon to denote a step-free entrance.

New Accessibility Features for Assistant

Google is extending the functionality of Assistant by allowing users to create customizable blocks for Assistant Routines. Users can set images as shortcuts or modify the size of the shortcut on their device’s home screen.

Additionally, Google has introduced a new magnifier app in partnership with the Royal National Institute of Blind People and National Federation of the Blind. Designed to enhance reading capabilities, the app enables users to adjust contrast or brightness of images, zoom in to make text more readable, and freeze images to view continuously changing signs, such as flight information at airports. The magnifier app is currently available for Pixel 5 and newer devices.

Updates for the Guided Frames App

Google is also updating its Guided Frames app, which helps visually impaired users take selfies. The latest version of the app introduces audio guides, high-contrast animations, and haptic feedback to aid users in capturing the perfect shot. The update includes object recognition capabilities, allowing users to identify objects like pets, food, and text. The enhanced Guided Frames app is available for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users, with plans to roll out to Pixel 6 and newer devices later this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

13 Amazing Double Din Android for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Double Din Android for 2023

by Violetta Recinos | 12 September 2023
What Is An Android 4.0 Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

What Is An Android 4.0 Tablet

by Maudie Roden | 12 October 2023
When Using A Gps App Like Waze Or Google Maps You Are Using Augmented Reality.
TECHNOLOGY

When Using A Gps App Like Waze Or Google Maps You Are Using Augmented Reality.

by Brenna Escoto | 2 August 2023
What Is Google Smart Glasses
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Google Smart Glasses

by Shellie Foley | 12 October 2023
How To Learn Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality
TECHNOLOGY

How To Learn Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality

by Scarlet Nichol | 2 August 2023
How to Use Google Maps Offline Navigation Easily
TECH REVIEWS

How to Use Google Maps Offline Navigation Easily

by Juliet | 4 November 2020
13 Amazing Android Stereo for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Android Stereo for 2023

by Lethia Rand | 12 September 2023
13 Amazing Android Radio for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Android Radio for 2023

by Avrit Garry | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

Capella Space Announces Leadership Transition: Frank Backes To Replace Founder And CEO Payam Banazadeh
News

Capella Space Announces Leadership Transition: Frank Backes To Replace Founder And CEO Payam Banazadeh

by Valencia Porter | 19 October 2023
India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration
News

India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration

by Valencia Porter | 19 October 2023
Google Introduces New Accessibility Features For Maps And Camera
News

Google Introduces New Accessibility Features For Maps And Camera

by Valencia Porter | 19 October 2023
Zelus Analytics Revolutionizes Sports Analytics With $3.6 Million Investment
News

Zelus Analytics Revolutionizes Sports Analytics With $3.6 Million Investment

by Valencia Porter | 19 October 2023
Storz & Bickel Introduces The Venty: A Game-Changing Dry-Herb Vaporizer
News

Storz & Bickel Introduces The Venty: A Game-Changing Dry-Herb Vaporizer

by Valencia Porter | 19 October 2023
A New Way To Track Your Packages With PayPal’s App
News

A New Way To Track Your Packages With PayPal’s App

by Valencia Porter | 19 October 2023
New Solution To Avoid Data Breaches From SaaS Providers
News

New Solution To Avoid Data Breaches From SaaS Providers

by Valencia Porter | 19 October 2023
New Platform Objective Delivers Multimodal Search As API
News

New Platform Objective Delivers Multimodal Search As API

by Valencia Porter | 19 October 2023