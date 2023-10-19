Newsnews
News

Capella Space Announces Leadership Transition: Frank Backes To Replace Founder And CEO Payam Banazadeh

Written by: Lyn Gonsalves | Published: 19 October 2023
capella-space-announces-leadership-transition-frank-backes-to-replace-founder-and-ceo-payam-banazadeh
News

Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) startup Capella Space made a major announcement on Tuesday morning, revealing that founder and CEO Payam Banazadeh will be stepping down from his role. He will be replaced by aerospace executive Frank Backes, who will officially assume the position on October 23. However, Banazadeh will continue to serve on Capella’s board, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing support for the company.

Key Takeaway

Synthetic aperture radar startup Capella Space has appointed aerospace executive Frank Backes as the new CEO, replacing founder Payam Banazadeh. The decision suggests that Capella aims to enhance its collaboration with government and defense entities. Banazadeh will continue to contribute to the company as a member of its board. Capella Space, under Banazadeh’s leadership, has achieved significant milestones in commercial SAR technology and has raised over $250 million in funding since its founding.

New CEO with Vast Experience in Government and Defense Markets

The appointment of Frank Backes as the new CEO signals Capella’s intention to expand its engagement with government and defense sectors, which are among the biggest consumers of SAR imagery. Backes brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the Senior Vice President at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions’ federal arm and as the CEO of Braxton Science and Technology Group.

Capella Space highlighted Backes’ strong track record in working with federal partners, stating that he possesses a deep understanding of government and defense markets and has demonstrated expertise in growing public sector, commercial, and international business.

Capella Space’s Impressive Journey Under Banazadeh’s Leadership

Payam Banazadeh founded Capella Space in 2016 at the young age of 24. Since its inception, the company has achieved remarkable milestones and secured over $250 million in funding. Capella Space is renowned for its groundbreaking work in commercial SAR, including the successful launch of the first American SAR satellite. In 2020, the company achieved yet another milestone by capturing the highest-resolution SAR image from space at that time.

This leadership transition signifies an exciting new chapter for Capella Space as it embarks on a path of growth and further advancements in SAR technology. With Backes’ extensive experience and understanding of the government and defense markets, the company is well-positioned to expand its market presence and continue its mission of pushing the boundaries of SAR innovation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

VSCO Appoints Former Figma COO Eric Wittman As New CEO
News

VSCO Appoints Former Figma COO Eric Wittman As New CEO

by Janina Schmitz | 20 September 2023
Flexport Founder Rescinds Job Offers And Aims To Streamline Operations
News

Flexport Founder Rescinds Job Offers And Aims To Streamline Operations

by Netta Power | 9 September 2023
Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over
News

Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over

by Lorinda Gaskin | 10 October 2023
Who Is The Ceo Of Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

Who Is The Ceo Of Netflix

by Barbara-Anne Rembert | 6 August 2023
Who Owns Dell Computers
TECHNOLOGY

Who Owns Dell Computers

by Maurita Banuelos | 30 August 2023
Who Vaporized Crypto Geniuses
AI

Who Vaporized Crypto Geniuses

by Codie Hollingsworth | 15 September 2023
Who Owns Slack?
TECHNOLOGY

Who Owns Slack?

by Ellen Mullinax | 18 September 2023
Who Is The Most Popular Person In The Metaverse
AI

Who Is The Most Popular Person In The Metaverse

by Marne Erb | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Capella Space Announces Leadership Transition: Frank Backes To Replace Founder And CEO Payam Banazadeh
News

Capella Space Announces Leadership Transition: Frank Backes To Replace Founder And CEO Payam Banazadeh

by Lyn Gonsalves | 19 October 2023
India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration
News

India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration

by Lyn Gonsalves | 19 October 2023
Google Introduces New Accessibility Features For Maps And Camera
News

Google Introduces New Accessibility Features For Maps And Camera

by Lyn Gonsalves | 19 October 2023
Zelus Analytics Revolutionizes Sports Analytics With $3.6 Million Investment
News

Zelus Analytics Revolutionizes Sports Analytics With $3.6 Million Investment

by Lyn Gonsalves | 19 October 2023
Storz & Bickel Introduces The Venty: A Game-Changing Dry-Herb Vaporizer
News

Storz & Bickel Introduces The Venty: A Game-Changing Dry-Herb Vaporizer

by Lyn Gonsalves | 19 October 2023
A New Way To Track Your Packages With PayPal’s App
News

A New Way To Track Your Packages With PayPal’s App

by Lyn Gonsalves | 19 October 2023
New Solution To Avoid Data Breaches From SaaS Providers
News

New Solution To Avoid Data Breaches From SaaS Providers

by Lyn Gonsalves | 19 October 2023
New Platform Objective Delivers Multimodal Search As API
News

New Platform Objective Delivers Multimodal Search As API

by Lyn Gonsalves | 19 October 2023